The Spooktacular Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection is Almost Here!

Get ready to haunt your home and your wardrobe with brand-new Halloween goodies from Disney Store and Disney Parks!
It’s time to step into autumn attire, because Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have arrived in style for the Halloween season!

What's Happening:

  • Get ready for some spine-tingling thrills as the Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection launches July 28th.
  • Whether you're decorating your space with boo-tiful items, trick-or-treating, or wearing wickedly cozy pajamas, this year’s Halloween collection has everything you need to make this Halloween a total scream.
  • These items will be available beginning July 28th inside the Disney Store Halloween Shop

Mickey Mouse Halloween Plush

Button-Down Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Shirt

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Pajama Set

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Light-Up Treat Bucket

Mickey Mouse Halloween Baseball Shirt for Adults

Mickey Mouse Halloween Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug

Mickey & Minnie Mouse Halloween 2025 Plush

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Squishmallows Plush

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Wreath Halloween Ornament

Mickey Mouse Halloween Sweatshirt

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Baseball Cap

Donald Duck Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Face Tote

More Disney Store Halloween:

