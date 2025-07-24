The Spooktacular Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection is Almost Here!
It’s time to step into autumn attire, because Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have arrived in style for the Halloween season!
What's Happening:
- Get ready for some spine-tingling thrills as the Mickey Mouse Family Halloween Collection launches July 28th.
- Whether you're decorating your space with boo-tiful items, trick-or-treating, or wearing wickedly cozy pajamas, this year’s Halloween collection has everything you need to make this Halloween a total scream.
- These items will be available beginning July 28th inside the Disney Store Halloween Shop
Mickey Mouse Halloween Plush
Button-Down Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Shirt
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Pajama Set
Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Light-Up Treat Bucket
Mickey Mouse Halloween Baseball Shirt for Adults
Mickey Mouse Halloween Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug
Mickey & Minnie Mouse Halloween 2025 Plush
Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Squishmallows Plush
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Wreath Halloween Ornament
Mickey Mouse Halloween Sweatshirt
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Baseball Cap
Donald Duck Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Face Tote
