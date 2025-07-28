Turn Up the Charm: Squishmallows, Mickey and Minnie Dated Plush Featured in Disney Store Halloween Shop

Just try to say "no" to these adorable characters in their Halloween best.

Happy Halloween Disney fans! Okay, okay we still have a few months until the official arrival of the holiday, but that makes now the perfect time for Disney Store to open their Halloween Shop! Dozens of new items have poured in including adorable themed Squishmallows and Mickey and Minnie dated plush.

Disney Store is so excited for the Halloween season that they’ve just opened their online Halloween Shop…and it's not even August!

Just last week, Disney previewed the collection of styles

For a limited time, guests can get either or both Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush for just $20 each with Any Purchase at Disney Store (regular $29.99 each).

Other plush selections include a Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Squishmallows, and everyone’s favorite troublemaker Stitch, who’s looking to brew up some mischief. Both of these cuddly pals will make a perfect addition to your Halloween collection.

New Halloween plush are available now at Disney Store and sell for $29.99.

Minnie Mouse Halloween 2025 Plush - Small 15"

Mickey Mouse Halloween 2025 Plush - Small 15"

Stitch Halloween Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Medium 14"

Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Squishmallows Plush - 11"

More Disney Store Halloween

