Start Your Countdown to Joy with Disney Store's New Doll Calendar

Kids will love uncovering daily surprises leading up to the holidays with the Once Upon A Story countdown calendar

It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping! Disney Store is looking forward to the winter holiday season (yay Christmas!) and is starting to roll out delightful Countdown items to keep the magic alive for young Disney fans. Get into the spirit of the season with the Once Upon A Story Countdown Doll Calendar.

Can you feel the excitement building up to the winter holiday season? One of the most exciting ways to prepare for the festivities is with a countdown calendar to reveal a special surprise each day as the holiday inches closer.

Disney Store’s popular Once Upon A Story line highlights the adventure of Disney Princesses, Princes, and beloved sidekicks in a playful style designed for kids.

Now several of these characters are featured in a charming Doll Countdown Calendar that presents collectors (young and older) with an adorable figure or accessory each day leading up to their winter celebration.

24 intriguing collectibles are hidden behind numbered doors leading fans to discover winterized versions of their favorite characters along with props including: Rapunzel Pascal Belle Lumiere Mrs. Potts Prince Naveen Louis as snowman Olaf Elsa Anna Sven And more

The Once Upon A Story Countdown Calendar is available now at Disney Store and sells for $49.99.

Disney Once Upon a Story 24-Day Countdown Calendar Micro Figure Set - $49.99

24-day countdown calendar for the Christmas season

Fold-out cover

Includes 24 micro figurines and props

Open one compartment every day from December 1-24 (Christmas Eve) to find a toy surprise! You won't know which it is until you open the niche

Characters include Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven, Belle, Beast, Lumiere, Cogsworth with snowballs, Mrs. Potts and Chip, Rapunzel, Flynn, Pascal, Tiana, Naveen and Louis

Props include fireplace, ice tree, sled, table, slide, teeter-totter, cake, ear muffs and hot cocoa tray

Ages 3+

Figures up to approx. 1 1/2'' H

Props up to approx. 2 1/4'' L

Case approx. 16 1/4'' H x 11'' W x 2 1/2'' D

