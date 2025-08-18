Princess Playtime is Extra Magical with Disney Once Upon A Story Dolls

These cute Disney Princess dolls are the perfect companions for young fans.

Playtime is essential for young minds, so when Disney Store brings out a new collection of dolls designed for your preschoolers, you can know that you’re encouraging their imagination and sharing magic at the same time. The Disney Once Upon a Story doll collection is new at Disney Store and features favorite princesses like Elsa (we know she’s also a queen!) and Ariel.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There are hundreds of ways for parents to help young Disney fans to explore the stories of their favorite characters while tapping into their creativity. Preschoolers especially will be fond of new Disney Once Upon a Story dolls.

Rapunzel Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - Tangled - 16"

Kids can grow their imaginations while learning to care for beloved princesses such as Rapunzel, Mirabel, Jasmine, Ariel, Tiana, Anna and others with these adorable dolls.

Each comes in her signature outfit, has a full head of hair that can be combed and styled, and has articulated arms and legs that are easy for small hands to pose.

Mirabel Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - Encanto - 16"

The Disney Once Upon a Story doll assortment is available now at Disney Store and each doll sells for $39.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Moana Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - 16"

Tiana Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - The Princess and the Frog - 16"

Anna Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - Frozen - 16"

Aurora Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - Sleeping Beauty - 16"

Snow White Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - 16"

Tinker Bell Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - Peter Pan - 16"

Belle Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - Beauty and the Beast - 16"

Ariel Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - The Little Mermaid - 16"

Jasmine Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - Aladdin - 16"

Elsa Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - Frozen - 16"

