The Spirited Disney Cutie Ghost Collection Floats Over to Disney Store Following Disney Parks Debut
Now that the fall season is approaching, Halloween at Disney Store is in full swing and trendy merchandise collections are part of the fun. Today sees the arrival of the Disney Cutie Ghost Collection and a super charming Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost lamp. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get into the spirit of the season!
- So far every Disney Store Halloween Shop reveal has been a treat and that trend is continuing with today’s drop. The charming Disney Cutie Ghost Collection features Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse as specters along with a black cat companion.
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Fashion Top for Kids
- While this marks the arrival of the collection at Disney Store, several of these items have already debuted at Walt Disney World and have been spotted at Disney Springs and EPCOT. The collection includes:
- Loungefly Mini Backpack
- Ear Headband
- Sweatshirts
- Drinkware
- Pajamas
- Jewelry
- Pillow
- Minnie Mouse Lamp (available at 8 a.m. PT)
- Both Mickey and Minnie get a chance to shine in this series appearing as friendly ghosts surrounded by colors of pink, grey, orange, and cream. Each mouse holds Halloween essentials like pumpkins, cats, candy, and trick or treat buckets so there’s no denying what season they’re celebrating!
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Pillow
- The Disney Cutie Ghost collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$100.00.
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Lamp
She’s on her way! This glowing pink lamp will be available at 8 a.m. PT, so check back soon for more details about this item, and a link to purchase.
Disney Cutie Ghost Collection
Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Loungefly Mini Backpack
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ghosts Ear Headband
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Earrings by BaubleBar
Mickey Mouse Halloween Charm by Pandora - Disney Parks
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Glow Necklace
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Cup with Straw
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Sleep Set for Women
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Skort for Kids
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women - Disneyland
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women - Walt Disney World
Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Disneyland
Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Walt Disney World
