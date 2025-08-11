The Spirited Disney Cutie Ghost Collection Floats Over to Disney Store Following Disney Parks Debut

Bring some boo to your home and Halloween celebration with these Mickey and Minnie styles.

Now that the fall season is approaching, Halloween at Disney Store is in full swing and trendy merchandise collections are part of the fun. Today sees the arrival of the Disney Cutie Ghost Collection and a super charming Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost lamp. So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get into the spirit of the season!

So far every Disney Store Halloween Shop reveal has been a treat and that trend is continuing with today’s drop. The charming Disney Cutie Ghost Collection features Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse as specters along with a black cat companion.

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Fashion Top for Kids

While this marks the arrival of the collection at Disney Store, several of these items have already debuted at Walt Disney World and have been spotted at Disney Springs EPCOT Loungefly Mini Backpack Ear Headband Sweatshirts Drinkware Pajamas Jewelry Pillow Minnie Mouse Lamp (available at 8 a.m. PT)

Both Mickey and Minnie get a chance to shine in this series appearing as friendly ghosts surrounded by colors of pink, grey, orange, and cream. Each mouse holds Halloween essentials like pumpkins, cats, candy, and trick or treat buckets so there’s no denying what season they’re celebrating!

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Plush Pillow

The Disney Cutie Ghost collection is available now at Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Lamp

She’s on her way! This glowing pink lamp will be available at 8 a.m. PT, so check back soon for more details about this item, and a link to purchase.

Disney Cutie Ghost Collection

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ghosts Ear Headband

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Earrings by BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse Halloween Charm by Pandora - Disney Parks

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Glow Necklace

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost 30 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Cup with Straw

Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Mug

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Sleep Set for Women

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Skort for Kids

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women - Disneyland

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost T-Shirt for Women - Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Cutie Ghost Pullover Sweatshirt for Women - Walt Disney World

