Photos: Even More Halloween Merchandise Appears at Disney Springs
The Halloween season officially kicks off at Walt Disney World August 15th.
The Halloween season fun has started rolling into Walt Disney World, with new merchandise now available at World of Disney.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to the Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place spotted some new spooky season merchandise at Disney Springs’ World of Disney.
- The ginormous retail location is one of the best places on property to grab parks merchandise, and the new line of Halloween products are sure to draw in fans.
- While we already reported on the new items that have arrived at Magic Kingdom, including an adorable set of Winne the Pooh Halloween merchandise, World of Disney has even more Not-So-Scary season collectibles available.
- Let’s take a look at the new items!
Mickey and Minnie Ghost Throw Blanket ($84.99)
Mickey and Minnie Ghost Mini Tote Bag ($34.99)
Minnie Ghost “Fa-Boo-Lous" Youth Tee ($26.99)
Matching Mickey and Minnie Ghost Youth Shorts ($34.99)
Mickey and Minnie Ghost Button-Up Pajama Set ($64.99)
Mickey Ghost Walt Disney World Crew Neck ($64.99)
Mickey Ghost Baseball Cap ($29.99)
Minnie Ghost Loungefly Backpack ($90)
Minnie Ghost Light-Up Figure ($59.99)
Mickey Pumpkin Candle ($29.99)
Mickey Pumpkin Mug ($24.99)
Mickey Spider Web Pillow ($34.99)
Mickey Pumpkin Throw Blanket ($69.99)
Mickey Spider Web Lantern ($44.99)
Chip ‘n Dale Halloween Ornament ($26.99)
Mickey Light-Up Jack-O-Lantern ($79.99)
Minnie Witch Youth Costume Dress ($64.99)
Minnie Witch Youth Costume Hat ($24.99)
Mickey and Minnie Halloween Bowl ($34.99)
Mickey and Minnie Halloween Tote ($29.99 with any purchase of $40 or more)
Happy Halloween Snow Globe ($34.99)
Pumpkin Spice Frosted Pretzels ($11.49)
Mickey and Minnie Jack-O-Lantern Hot Air Balloon Ornament ($26.99)
- For those who can’t make it out to Walt Disney World, a few of the items above are available at Disney Store. You can click on the links to be redirected to the specific item pages.
Not-So-Scary Incoming:
- We are just 10 days away from the official kick off of Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
- The separately ticketed event begins on August 15th, running select nights through October 31st.
- Embrace the Halloween season in your favorite costume as you embark on treat trails, event-exclusive entertainment like the fan-favorite Boo-To-You Parade, meet your favorite characters, and more.
- You can read more about the annual event here.
Read More Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com