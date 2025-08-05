Photos: Even More Halloween Merchandise Appears at Disney Springs

The Halloween season fun has started rolling into Walt Disney World, with new merchandise now available at World of Disney.

On a recent trip to the Walt Disney World Resort, Laughing Place spotted some new spooky season merchandise at Disney Springs

The ginormous retail location is one of the best places on property to grab parks merchandise, and the new line of Halloween products are sure to draw in fans.

While we already reported on the new items that have arrived at Magic Kingdom Winne the Pooh Halloween

Let’s take a look at the new items!

Mickey and Minnie Ghost Throw Blanket ($84.99)

Mickey and Minnie Ghost Mini Tote Bag ($34.99)

Minnie Ghost “Fa-Boo-Lous" Youth Tee ($26.99)

Matching Mickey and Minnie Ghost Youth Shorts ($34.99)

Mickey and Minnie Ghost Button-Up Pajama Set ($64.99)

Mickey Ghost Walt Disney World Crew Neck ($64.99)

Mickey Ghost Baseball Cap ($29.99)

Minnie Ghost Loungefly Backpack ($90)

Minnie Ghost Light-Up Figure ($59.99)

Mickey Pumpkin Candle ($29.99)

Mickey Pumpkin Mug ($24.99)

Mickey Spider Web Pillow ($34.99)

Mickey Pumpkin Throw Blanket ($69.99)

Mickey Spider Web Lantern ($44.99)

Minnie Witch Youth Costume Dress ($64.99)

Minnie Witch Youth Costume Hat ($24.99)

Mickey and Minnie Halloween Bowl ($34.99)

Mickey and Minnie Halloween Tote ($29.99 with any purchase of $40 or more)

Pumpkin Spice Frosted Pretzels ($11.49)

For those who can’t make it out to Walt Disney World, a few of the items above are available at Disney Store. You can click on the links to be redirected to the specific item pages.

Not-So-Scary Incoming:

We are just 10 days away from the official kick off of Magic Kingdom’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The separately ticketed event begins on August 15th, running select nights through October 31st.

Embrace the Halloween season in your favorite costume as you embark on treat trails, event-exclusive entertainment like the fan-favorite Boo-To-You Parade, meet your favorite characters, and more.

You can read more about the annual event here

