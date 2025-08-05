Photos: Collectible Medallions Welcome "Zootopia: Better Zoogether" to Walt Disney World Well Ahead of Attraction's Opening

The attraction is slated to open in the winter of 2025.

Though we still don’t have an opening date outside of the broader “Winter 2025" window, new medallions celebrating the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether attraction have appeared at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Though advised as part of a preview series, the medallions feature Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, Clawhauser, and one marking “Zoogether Day."

The medallions can be found near the Discovery Trading Company at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, closer to the Tree of Life - appropriate since that’s where the new attraction will be housed, in the spot that previously played home to It’s Tough to be a Bug!

Zootopia: Better Zoogether was announced to open in the Winter of 2025 (in song form!) during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Not much is known about the story for the attraction, outside of the fact that it will feature beloved characters from the movie, including Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, and promises to take guests through the different biomes of the movie. We also know that there will be a new song featured in the attraction, and that one of the original directors of Zootopia, Byron Howard, is returning to direct the animation, with Jared Bush, one of the writers of the original film, penning the new attraction.

The back of each of the collectible medallions features the phrase “preview series" over what appears to be the Tree of Life with the new attraction’s logo and the year, 2025, emblazoned upon it.

