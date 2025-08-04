Photos: Those Staying at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts Can Beat The Heat in Stormalong Bay

Closed for the first half of 2025, the sprawling pool complex reopened in the middle of June after a lengthy refurbishment.

Earlier this year, Stormalong Bay, the massive pool complex at Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts at Walt Disney World that some have dubbed a “mini-water park" closed for a lengthy refurbishment. While many feared the pool would remain closed into the sweltering summer months in Central Florida, that proved to not be the case when the complex reopened (mostly) on back in the middle of June.

We were able to walk through the area today and take some photos of the newly refreshed area, with guests enjoying the pools and slides of Stormalong Bay once again. Areas of the complex, including the grotto hot tubs, are blocked by A-frames saying that these areas are not available at this time. Other construction work is currently taking place on the Beach Club side of the pool, with construction walls extending beyond the pool area and into the great lawn leading up to the lobby doors. As such, interior corridors that previously allowed access to this area are blocked off and locked as well.

Hurricane Hanna’s - a poolside bar and quick service food location - has also reopened now that the work is complete and guests can enjoy the waters once again.

One of the main reasons guests choose to stay at these resorts is Stormalong Bay, one of the top pools (if not THEE top) in the whole of Walt Disney World. Exclusive to those staying at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, Stormalong Bay features features an expansive sand-bottomed pool, a lazy circular river, and even a life-size shipwreck replica. It’s on this ship that guests can slide down one of the highest hotel water slides at Walt Disney World Resort.

The complex also features an elevated tanning deck, three whirlpool spas, and off the main pool - a gently sloping, sandy beach. There is also the Shipwreck Pool, complete with a miniature waterslide.

Last month, much ado was made about a new storytelling map that was installed at the pool as part of the refurbishment, and we found it. In it, the full poem/story of the pool complex is revealed, channeling a storm rhyme a la Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

