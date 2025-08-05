Magic Kingdom's New Pirate Tavern Sets Opening Date While Teasing Exotic Menu

The Beak and Barrel's menu is quite sophisticated for a what a pirate's life might entail.

We finally have an opening date for the new Pirate-themed tavern coming to Magic Kingdom, The Beak and Barrel, and it might be sooner than some have expected.

What’s Happening:

The long-awaited Pirate themed tavern coming to Walt Disney World

Starting on August 29th, 2015 guests can finally visit The Beak and Barrel at the park, bringing Magic Kingdom guests into an adventure inspired by both the Pirates of the Caribbean

Reservations for the new tavern experience open on August 14th, allowing guests to book their time to enjoy tropical drinks, small bites, and other enchanting surprises in the new location.

Along with the opening date, we also are now seeing some of the new menu items.

Two drinks will be available to pirates of all ages. The first is the Treasure Trove, a non-alcoholic beverage cloaked in mystery. As you sip on this mix of ube, lemon, and coconut, you can also snack on some sweet treats, like a vanilla cake plank, chocolate cannonball, and golden caramel popcorn.

The other non-alcoholic drink is the Cursed Treasure. This features a combination of coconut milk and cookie crumbs topped with vanilla foam and pirate’s gold cookie. It’s a cookies and cream flavor, in drink form.

Adults can imbibe with alcoholic beverages , like the Salty Seas mARRRgarita. This drink features Southeast Asian flavors, such as ube which gives it a striking purple color, as well as Lalo Blanco Tequilla, Cointreau Liqueur, and lime.

The Siren

Barrels Ablaze features Jack Daniel’s Bonded Bourbon, a hint of honey, and a dash of spice. The Hibiscus Rum Punch Royale features a lightly sweet and refreshing taste with this rum-based drink topped with prosecco combined with hibiscus, demerara and citrus.

Port of Call features London Dry Gin, Ruby Port, lemon juice, and spiced cranberry.

The Lit Fuse is a concoction with Los Siete Misterios Doba -Yej Meszal, and flavors of banana, coconut, and smoked chili bitters, this beverage will light up your taste buds.

The Plunderer’s Punch has Kraken Black Spiced Rum, blackberry, vanilla, and a hint of citrus. For some added treasure to take home with you, this sip comes in a souvenir pirate skull mug. (This drink and souvenir is pictured at the top of the page.)

The Beak and Barrel will be home to exclusive draft beer, including Victory Brewing Co. Pirate’s Paradise Blonde Ale and Wicked Weed Brewing Berried Treasure Session Sour, as well as bottled and canned lager and IPAs, such as Modelo Especial Lager, Red Stripe Lager, and Bell’s Two Hearted IPA.

Wine by the glass options include the Spice Route ‘Chakalaka’ Red Blend, Quinta de Santiago Vinho Verde, and the Viarae Prosecco, and more.

As for food, there’s Cook’s Corn Griddle Cakes - a warm corn cake that is stuffed with melted cheese, lime sour cream, and chili peppers topped with cotija cheese. There are two options, one with roasted corn and poblano peppers or one with chipotle-braised chicken.

Island Provisions is a dish that takes flavors from the Caribbean and Central America regions with plantain chips, blue corn tortillas, and toasted flatbread served with various savory dips.

Adventurous foodies should look for the Kraken’s Catch - a cold salad with octopus tentacles marinated in lemon and lime juice and paired with olives, bell peppers, avocado, and Piquillo pepper-almond foam.

Special merchandise will also be available featuring The Beak and Barrel logo and a parrot shoulder plush, which can be picked up at the store next door (also serving as the exit to the attraction), Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar.

A Few Thoughts Before I Make My Reservation:

While tastes and palates evolve, some of these ideas (especially in the realm of food at this location) are so exotic and convoluted I raise an eyebrow at the mass appeal of this menu.

It’s a seemingly far cry from the all-audiences pirate tavern that was announced - with G-rated-esque art showcasing families singing with pirates while holding their grog.

That’s not to say everything should be burgers and fries, but what kid is going to see the octopus tentacles and pepper foam and say “that’s what I want."

And the drinks themselves are quite elaborate. Remember, Jack Sparrow himself said “where has all the rum gone?!" It was never “Where’s my 27 year aged gin?" or “Where is my spiced (x brand) rum from a dry oak barrel?"

I’m very curious to see how these pan out given the theme and offerings in this new location, but I’m also working with descriptions here, and not actual flavors which is what really matters.

