Disney Store Presents Daily Drops for Hallo-Week Kicking Things Off with Loungefly and Disney Lacers Releases

"The Skeleton Dance" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" are featured franchises for today's Halloween picks.

It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today’s drop includes a Loungefly mini backpack, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Disney Lacers.

What’s Happening

Halloween hype is heating across the internet and especially at Disney Store, where all week long they will be unveiling new products as part of Hallo-Week.

Last month Disney Store welcomed eerie selections from The Haunted Mansion opening of the Halloween Shop

Monday’s fun finds include a Loungefly bag and a collectible Disney Lacers figure

The Loungefly is a mini backpack featuring a glow-in-the-dark skeleton from the short film “The Skeleton Dance." The boney creature is popping out from behind a headstone while bats swarm in the background. The bag has a front zip pocket, side pocket, and contrast interior lining—signature elements to almost every Loungefly release.

The Skeleton Dance Glow-in-the Dark Loungefly Mini Backpack

Pumpkin King Jack Skellington takes over a Disney Lacers shoe which will be a fun addition to a shelf, bookcase, or desk. Disney Lacers debuted last summer at D23

The Nightmare Before Christmas Disney Lacers Limited Edition Vinyl Collectible Figure

