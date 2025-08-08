Her Universe Embraces All Things Fall with Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Styles for Hallo-Week at Disney Store
It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today’s reveal is Mickey Mouse Halloween apparel from Her Universe.
What’s Happening
- Halloween hype is heating across the internet and especially at Disney Store, where all week long they will be unveiling new products as part of Hallo-Week.
- Last month Disney Store welcomed eerie selections from The Haunted Mansion, followed by the official opening of the Halloween Shop, and now they’re back with more.
- Friday’s selections are all about Fall fashion and hail from Her Universe. The brand was founded by ultimate fan-girl Ashley Eckstein who is best known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars!
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Cardigan Sweater for Women by Her Universe
- This collection is heavy on the orange and Jack-o'-Lantern theme making it perfect to wear all season long. Styles include:
- Sweatshirt
- Cardigan
- T-Shirt
- Tank Top
- Romper
- 1/4 Zip Pullover (Disney Store Exclusive)
- Hallo-Week is happening now at Disney Store. Check back daily to see the next spooky drop!
Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Sweater Vest for Women by Her Universe
Minnie and Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Tank Top for Women by Her Universe
Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Overalls Romper for Women by Her Universe
Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern T-Shirt for Women by Her Universe
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ghost 1/4 Zip Pullover for Women by Her Universe
