Her Universe Embraces All Things Fall with Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Styles for Hallo-Week at Disney Store

In the need for some chic, playful, and totally cute looks for your Fall wardrobe? Her Universe has you covered!

It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today’s reveal is Mickey Mouse Halloween apparel from Her Universe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Halloween hype is heating across the internet and especially at Disney Store, where all week long they will be unveiling new products as part of Hallo-Week.

Last month Disney Store welcomed eerie selections from The Haunted Mansion opening of the Halloween Shop

Friday’s selections are all about Fall fashion and hail from Her Universe. The brand was founded by ultimate fan-girl Ashley Eckstein who is best known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars!

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Cardigan Sweater for Women by Her Universe

This collection is heavy on the orange and Jack-o'-Lantern theme making it perfect to wear all season long. Styles include: Sweatshirt Cardigan T-Shirt Tank Top Romper 1/4 Zip Pullover (Disney Store Exclusive)

Hallo-Week is happening now at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Women by Her Universe

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Sweater Vest for Women by Her Universe

Minnie and Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Tank Top for Women by Her Universe

Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Overalls Romper for Women by Her Universe

Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern T-Shirt for Women by Her Universe

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ghost 1/4 Zip Pullover for Women by Her Universe

Want to bring about the best Halloween ever? Get your holiday celebration started now with incredible apparel, accessories and collectibles themed to all things Disney.

