Trouble's Brewing at Disney Store as the Disney Villains Collection Arrives for Hallo-week
It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today’s drop focuses on Disney Villains including Maleficent, Ursula, Cruella, Hades, and other baddies.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- Halloween hype is heating across the internet and especially at Disney Store, where all week long they will be unveiling new products as part of Hallo-Week.
- Last month Disney Store welcomed eerie selections from The Haunted Mansion, followed by the official opening of the Halloween Shop, and now they’re back with more.
Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush - Disney Villains - 5" - Limited Release
- Wednesday’s selections include plush, stylish accessories, and clothing that will make you look bad to the bone! A few of these items, plus a whole cauldron of additional merchandise is available at Walt Disney World too!
Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure Set - Series Five - Disney Villains (Set of 6)
- Fans can shop products themed to their favorite baddie or all the villains together. Among the items are:
- Spirit Jersey
- Ear Headbands
- Loungefly Mini Backpack
- MagicBand+
- Disney Lacers
- Wishables
- Plush
- Hades Figurine
- Hallo-Week is happening now at Disney Store. Check back daily to see the next spooky drop!
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Apparel
Yzma Ringer T-Shirt for Women by Her Universe - Hercules
Poisoned Apple Sweater for Women by Her Universe - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Hades Spirit Jersey for Adults - Hercules
Disney Villains Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults
Disney Villains Zip Fleece Jacket for Women
Accessories
Disney Villains Ear Headband for Adults
Cruella De Vil Ear Headband for Adults - 101 Dalmatians
Maleficent Loungefly Mini Backpack - Sleeping Beauty
Collectibles
Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure - Series Five - Disney Villains
Disney Villains Puzzle | Disney Store
Hades Light-Up Figure - Hercules
Home
Ursula Mug - The Little Mermaid
Hades, Pain, and Panic Mug with Spoon Set - Hercules
Plush
Maleficent as Dragon Plush - Sleeping Beauty - 14"
Panic Plush - Hercules - 9 1/2"
More Disney Store Hallo-week:
Want to bring about the best Halloween ever? Get your holiday celebration started now with incredible apparel, accessories and collectibles themed to all things Disney.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!