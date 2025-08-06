Trouble's Brewing at Disney Store as the Disney Villains Collection Arrives for Hallo-week

There's lots to love here including Disney Lacers, Disney Wishables, Ear Headbands, and two Spirit Jersey tops!

It’s Hallo-Week at Disney Store which means a plethora of seasonal selections are about to be revealed and best of all there’s something new to check out every single day! Fans seeking spooky accessories, outfits, and decor will discover that Disney Store has it all! Today’s drop focuses on Disney Villains including Maleficent, Ursula, Cruella, Hades, and other baddies.

What’s Happening

Halloween hype is heating across the internet and especially at Disney Store, where all week long they will be unveiling new products as part of Hallo-Week.

Last month Disney Store welcomed eerie selections from The Haunted Mansion opening of the Halloween Shop

Disney Wishables Shimmer Mystery Plush - Disney Villains - 5" - Limited Release

Wednesday’s selections include plush, stylish accessories, and clothing that will make you look bad to the bone! A few of these items, plus a whole cauldron of additional merchandise is available at Walt Disney World too

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure Set - Series Five - Disney Villains (Set of 6)

Fans can shop products themed to their favorite baddie or all the villains together. Among the items are: Spirit Jersey Ear Headbands Loungefly Mini Backpack MagicBand+ Disney Lacers Wishables Plush Hades Figurine

Hallo-Week is happening now at Disney Store

Apparel

Yzma Ringer T-Shirt for Women by Her Universe - Hercules

Poisoned Apple Sweater for Women by Her Universe - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Hades Spirit Jersey for Adults - Hercules

Disney Villains Logo Spirit Jersey for Adults

Disney Villains Zip Fleece Jacket for Women

Accessories

Disney Villains Ear Headband for Adults

Cruella De Vil Ear Headband for Adults - 101 Dalmatians

Maleficent Loungefly Mini Backpack - Sleeping Beauty

Disney Villains MagicBand+

Collectibles

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure - Series Five - Disney Villains

Disney Villains Puzzle | Disney Store

Disney Villains Figure Set

Hades Light-Up Figure - Hercules

Home

Ursula Mug - The Little Mermaid

Hades, Pain, and Panic Mug with Spoon Set - Hercules

Plush

Maleficent as Dragon Plush - Sleeping Beauty - 14"

Pain Plush - Hercules - 11"

Panic Plush - Hercules - 9 1/2"

