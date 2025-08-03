Wickedly Stylish: New Disney Villains Merchandise Lands at the Magic Kingdom

The Halloween season is nearly upon us, and you can unleash your dark side with a slew of new Disney Villains items – now available at Walt Disney World.

Just in time for the admittedly early kick off of the Halloween season, a new collection of Disney Villains merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World. Let’s take a look at what new items we spotted at the Magic Kingdom’s Emporium.

Evil Queen & Magic Mirror Sweater – $59.99

Disney Villains Mouse Ears

Hades Underworld’s Best Boss Mug – $24.99

Evil Queen Colored Hoodie – $59.99

Walt Disney World Logo Villains Lettering Tumbler – $19.99

Maleficent Small Pouch – $14.99

Maleficent T-Shirt – $39.99

Maleficent Black Loungefly Backpack – $90.00

Maleficent Mouse Ears

Disney Villains Letterman Jacket – $79.99

Ursula Sweater – $69.99

Ursula Mug – $24.99

Ursula Button-Up Shirt – $64.99

Ursula Mouse Ears

Scar Small Pouch – $14.99

Disney Villains Water Bottle – $39.99

More Halloween and Fall Season Merchandise:

