Wickedly Stylish: New Disney Villains Merchandise Lands at the Magic Kingdom
The Halloween season is nearly upon us, and you can unleash your dark side with a slew of new Disney Villains items – now available at Walt Disney World.
Just in time for the admittedly early kick off of the Halloween season, a new collection of Disney Villains merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World. Let’s take a look at what new items we spotted at the Magic Kingdom’s Emporium.
Evil Queen & Magic Mirror Sweater – $59.99
Disney Villains Mouse Ears
Hades Underworld’s Best Boss Mug – $24.99
Evil Queen Colored Hoodie – $59.99
Walt Disney World Logo Villains Lettering Tumbler – $19.99
Maleficent Small Pouch – $14.99
Maleficent T-Shirt – $39.99
Maleficent Black Loungefly Backpack – $90.00
Maleficent Mouse Ears
Disney Villains Letterman Jacket – $79.99
Ursula Sweater – $69.99
Ursula Mug – $24.99
Ursula Button-Up Shirt – $64.99
Ursula Mouse Ears
Scar Small Pouch – $14.99
Disney Villains Water Bottle – $39.99
