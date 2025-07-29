Discover the Spooktacular Merchandise at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for 2025
All the favorites – from a Spirit Jersey, to a Loungefly backpack and pins – will be available at this year's event.
In addition to sharing the Foodie Guide for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Disney has showcased a shriek peek at some of the spirited merchandise that will await Halloween lovers at this year’s event.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog gave fans a merchandise shriek peek showcasing the new apparel and accessories that will be available during the after-hours event at the Magic Kingdom this fall.
- This year’s Not-So-Scary Spirit Jersey is a boo-tiful addition to your collection, featuring flying bats and a fun ghoulish Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse graphic on the back.
- The Spirit Jersey pairs perfectly with a special Loungefly backpack, giving plenty of space for all your trick-or-trinkets, complete with the cutest pumpkin coin purse attachment (seen at the top of the post).
- Your favorite graveyard diggers are dying to follow you home … on the back of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party glow in the dark tee!
- Hocus Pocus takes center stage with a 2025 dated pin for the Hocus Pocus Villains Spelltacular and a Tervis tumbler.
- Meanwhile, Mickey and Minnie feature on this Boo-To-You picture frame and a fang-tastic mug complete with bat wings.
- A collection of postcards feature many of the same designs above, including the one featured on the Boo-To-You picture frame.
- Bring the Ballroom scene of The Haunted Mansion to your living room with this delightful ornament.
More on Mickey’s Not So-Scary Halloween Party:
- From August 15th to October 31st, 2025, the Magic Kingdom will be transformed into a ghoulish good time with can’t-miss entertainment, festive fun, and sinister sweets and treats you won’t want to miss!
- Take a look at what else you can expect during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here.
- Check out the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Foodie Guide for a full list of the delicious treats that will be available during the party.
- Jack Skellington will debut an all-new look during the party this year, meeting alongside the lovely Sally.
- The new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge, The Beak and the Barrel, might be open during the event.
