Ghoulishly Good Eats Await at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for 2025

Find out all the spooky sweets and sinister snacks coming to this year’s after-hours event at the Magic Kingdom.

The spookiest time of the year is almost upon us, with the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year set to take over the Magic Kingdom in a little over two weeks. From August 15th to October 31st, 2025, the Magic Kingdom will be transformed into a ghoulish good time with can’t-miss entertainment, festive fun, and sinister sweets and treats you won’t want to miss! So now is a perfect time to see what delicious and creepy treats will await attendees of the popular after-hours event.

2025 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Menus

Main Street Bakery

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Mickey-shaped Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with graham cracker crust and white chocolate-whipped ganache (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll with white icing and Halloween sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Pumpkin Sundae: Pumpkin gelato with pumpkin-spiced caramel sauce, pumpkin brittle, and Halloween sprinkles (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

The Plaza Restaurant

(Reservations recommended)

Pumpkin-spiced Coffee Barbecue Pork Sandwich: Coffee-rubbed pork featuring Joffrey’s Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Coffee Seasonal Blend, cold brew barbecue sauce, and a slaw with pumpkin-spiced aïoli on a purple sweet potato bun (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Skull Meatloaf: Caribbean-style glazed meatloaf served with loaded mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Ghostly Delight Sundae: Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate cookie crumbs, marshmallow cream, almonds, sugar cookies, and sprinkles (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Goblins and Ghoulies: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Disaronno Originale Liqueur, apple cider, and pomegranate juice (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Casey’s Corner

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn French Fries: French fries topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn Mini Corn Dogs: Mini corn dogs topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Candy Corn Verrine: Layers of salted caramel ganache, marshmallow panna cotta, and whipped cream topped with caramel corn and candy corn (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Aloha Isle Refreshments

(Open until 11 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

DOLE Whip Mango and Chamoy Float: DOLE Whip Mango, pineapple juice, chamoy, and chili-lime seasoning (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Golden Oak Outpost

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Cajun Crawfish and Sausage BOOtine: Waffle fries topped with Cajun-inspired crawfish, andouille sausage gravy, and cheese curds (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Beignets from Beyond: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar and chocolate cookie crumbs served with cookies and cream cheese dipping sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Hot Honey Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with hot honey and a chili-lime rim (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

Buzzard Wings: Whole chicken wings tossed with grilled onions, jalapeños, and lime (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Grilled Masa Flatbread: Grilled corn cake topped with braised chicken, butternut squash puree, cilantro-pumpkin seed sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pumpkin Pie Mini Churros rolled in orange sugar and served with pumpkin pie dipping sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Chocolate-Caramel Tart: Chocolate tart shell filled with chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, and caramel cream topped with TWIX cookie bar pieces and a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

Creepy Kimchi Corn Dog: Hand-dipped corn dog rolled in malt vinegar and scallion with hades relish and kimchi-mayonnaise dipping sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pumpkin-spiced Funnel Cake Sundae: Pumpkin funnel cake topped with pumpkin gelato, whipped cream, pumpkin-spiced caramel, marshmallow pumpkins, and sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Madame Leota Séance Candle: Red velvet cake and cookies and cream mousse (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Red velvet cake and cookies and cream mousse Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only starting at 8:30 p.m.; mobile order not available)

Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a chocolate piece Sally Pop: Yellow cake with raspberry filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only starting at 8:30 p.m.; mobile order not available)

Spring Roll Cart

(Available prior to Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Spicy Pork Spring Roll: with pineapple mustard (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Liberty Square Market

(Open until 8:30 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Sally Pop: Yellow cake with raspberry filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Magic Potion Slushy: Fanta Blue Raspberry slush with yuzu. Changes color from blue to green when you stir (Non-alcoholic) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party) (New)

Columbia Harbour House

(Available during regular park hours only)

S’mores Cup: Layers of graham cracker crumbs, chocolate ganache, chocolate popping candies, milk chocolate panna cotta, and marshmallow cream (New)

Pinocchio Village Haus

(Open until 9 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

Phantasmal Fried Pumpkin Ravioli served with black garlic aïoli (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Undead Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Strips: Fried chicken strips tossed in garlic-parmesan sauce, parmesan, and parsley (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Captain Hook Treasure Whoopie Pie: Chocolate whoopie pie with caramel filling and fruit-flavored cereal treasure (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Scary Ghost Slushy: Blue raspberry slushy with marshmallow foam and a marshmallow ghost (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Be Our Guest Restaurant

(Available starting at 4 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)

Beef Short Rib with Purple Potatoes braised with red wine, figs, peppers, and a touch of dark chocolate (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Roasted Beef Marrow Bone with pinot noir-beef marmalade, toasted baguette, and pickled mustard seeds (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Poulet Rouge Chicken with butternut squash puree, roasted pumpkin seed sauce, pomegranate (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pumpkin Crème Caramel with sour cherry jam and pumpkin seed brittle (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Apple Cider Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, and apple cider (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Castle Fog: Empress 1908 Gin, Bols Blackberry Liqueur, lemon juice and cane syrup (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cinderella’s Royal Table

(Available starting at 4 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)

Supernatural Shrimp: Poached shrimp in a Bloody Mary sauce garnished with crisp wonton chips (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Beef én Croute: Braised beef short rib cooked in blood red wine demi-glace, served with roasted seasonal vegetables (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Chicken Roulade: Chicken stuffed with mousseline and black truffles over fregola pasta with aji amarillo and red pepper sauces (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Creepy Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake, spiced oranges, orange curd, and chocolate crumble (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pumpkin Margarita: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Minute Maid Orange Juice, lime juice, and pumpkin spice (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Violet Specter: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, lemon juice, and Sprite (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

The Friar’s Nook

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

Haunting Jalapeño Ranch Tots: Tots topped with black bean chili, cheddar cheese sauce, and jalapeño ranch (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Bowl of Bones: Pork wings fried with jalapeños and tossed in barbecue sauce made with Cherry Coca-Cola (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie: Buffalo chicken and mozzarella wrapped in a flaky dough topped with blue cheese crumbles and buffalo-ranch (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Not-So-Poison Apple Doughnuts: Apple cider doughnuts rolled in apple cider sugar and drizzled with caramel sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Storybook Treats

(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Ursula Cone: Wild berry soft-serve with candy coral and citrus cotton candy in a black vanilla cone (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cheshire Café

(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Mummy Treat: Flaky pastry with chocolate filling topped with white icing stripes and sugar décor (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Strips drizzled with Korean barbecue sauce and topped with black sesame seeds, fried garlic, and green onions (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Terrifyin’ Twice-spiced Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers, and bacon (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Minnie Witch Hat: Chocolate cookie topped with peanut butter mousse, milk chocolate ganache, and buttercream (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Not A Poisoned Apple Slushy: Frozen apple cider topped with cinnamon whipped cream and sour gummy candy (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

(Open until 11 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Candy Bowl Sundae: Salted caramel soft-serve topped with chocolate cone dip, SNICKERS bar pieces, TWIX cookie bar pieces, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Halloween Blend (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cauldron Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starting September 2)

The Lunching Pad

(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

Jalapeño Popper Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with sriracha cream cheese, crispy onions, bacon, and Hades relish (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Skull Cake: Banana cake filled with dulce de leche (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Ghoulish Blue Raspberry Slushy: Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy with black vanilla drizzle (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and during regular park hours)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Gravestone Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) Available at various popcorn carts throughout the park



Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor Sipper (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe



Our Picks

This author is a fan of both coffee and pumpkin, so the fall season is an ideal time! The Plaza Restaurant is bringing both together with a Pumpkin-spiced Coffee Barbecue Pork Sandwich .

. Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies has the Cauldron Cold Brew – which is Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles. I’ve had this in the past and was very disappointed by it, so I’m hoping the taste has improved this year.

– which is Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles. I’ve had this in the past and was very disappointed by it, so I’m hoping the taste has improved this year. Plenty of sweet treats are available throughout the event, but you can’t beat the classic Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll with white icing and Halloween sprinkles at the Main Street Bakery.

Take a look at what else you can expect during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here.