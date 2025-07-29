Ghoulishly Good Eats Await at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for 2025

Find out all the spooky sweets and sinister snacks coming to this year’s after-hours event at the Magic Kingdom.

The spookiest time of the year is almost upon us, with the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year set to take over the Magic Kingdom in a little over two weeks. From August 15th to October 31st, 2025, the Magic Kingdom will be transformed into a ghoulish good time with can’t-miss entertainment, festive fun, and sinister sweets and treats you won’t want to miss! So now is a perfect time to see what delicious and creepy treats will await attendees of the popular after-hours event.

2025 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Menus

Main Street Bakery

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)  

  • Mickey-shaped Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with graham cracker crust and white chocolate-whipped ganache (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll with white icing and Halloween sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Pumpkin Sundae: Pumpkin gelato with pumpkin-spiced caramel sauce, pumpkin brittle, and Halloween sprinkles (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

The Plaza Restaurant

(Reservations recommended)

  • Pumpkin-spiced Coffee Barbecue Pork Sandwich: Coffee-rubbed pork featuring Joffrey’s Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Coffee Seasonal Blend, cold brew barbecue sauce, and a slaw with pumpkin-spiced aïoli on a purple sweet potato bun (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Skull Meatloaf: Caribbean-style glazed meatloaf served with loaded mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Ghostly Delight Sundae: Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate cookie crumbs, marshmallow cream, almonds, sugar cookies, and sprinkles (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Goblins and Ghoulies: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Disaronno Originale Liqueur, apple cider, and pomegranate juice (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Casey’s Corner

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

  • Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn French Fries: French fries topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn Mini Corn Dogs: Mini corn dogs topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Candy Corn Verrine: Layers of salted caramel ganache, marshmallow panna cotta, and whipped cream topped with caramel corn and candy corn (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Aloha Isle Refreshments

(Open until 11 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • DOLE Whip Mango and Chamoy Float: DOLE Whip Mango, pineapple juice, chamoy, and chili-lime seasoning (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Golden Oak Outpost

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Cajun Crawfish and Sausage BOOtine: Waffle fries topped with Cajun-inspired crawfish, andouille sausage gravy, and cheese curds (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Beignets from Beyond: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar and chocolate cookie crumbs served with cookies and cream cheese dipping sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Hot Honey Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with hot honey and a chili-lime rim (Non-alcoholic)(New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café

(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

  • Buzzard Wings: Whole chicken wings tossed with grilled onions, jalapeños, and lime (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Grilled Masa Flatbread: Grilled corn cake topped with braised chicken, butternut squash puree, cilantro-pumpkin seed sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Pumpkin Pie Mini Churros rolled in orange sugar and served with pumpkin pie dipping sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Chocolate-Caramel Tart: Chocolate tart shell filled with chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, and caramel cream topped with TWIX cookie bar pieces and a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments  

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

  • Creepy Kimchi Corn Dog: Hand-dipped corn dog rolled in malt vinegar and scallion with hades relish and kimchi-mayonnaise dipping sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Pumpkin-spiced Funnel Cake Sundae: Pumpkin funnel cake topped with pumpkin gelato, whipped cream, pumpkin-spiced caramel, marshmallow pumpkins, and sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Madame Leota Séance Candle: Red velvet cake and cookies and cream mousse (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
  • Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only starting at 8:30 p.m.; mobile order not available)
  • Sally Pop: Yellow cake with raspberry filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only starting at 8:30 p.m.; mobile order not available)

Spring Roll Cart

(Available prior to Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Spicy Pork Spring Roll: with pineapple mustard (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Liberty Square Market

(Open until 8:30 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Sally Pop: Yellow cake with raspberry filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Magic Potion Slushy: Fanta Blue Raspberry slush with yuzu. Changes color from blue to green when you stir (Non-alcoholic) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party) (New)

Columbia Harbour House  

(Available during regular park hours only)  

  • S’mores Cup: Layers of graham cracker crumbs, chocolate ganache, chocolate popping candies, milk chocolate panna cotta, and marshmallow cream (New)  

Pinocchio Village Haus  

(Open until 9 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

  • Phantasmal Fried Pumpkin Ravioli served with black garlic aïoli (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Undead Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Strips: Fried chicken strips tossed in garlic-parmesan sauce, parmesan, and parsley (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Captain Hook Treasure Whoopie Pie: Chocolate whoopie pie with caramel filling and fruit-flavored cereal treasure (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Scary Ghost Slushy: Blue raspberry slushy with marshmallow foam and a marshmallow ghost (Non-alcoholic)  (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Be Our Guest Restaurant

(Available starting at 4 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)

  • Beef Short Rib with Purple Potatoes braised with red wine, figs, peppers, and a touch of dark chocolate (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Roasted Beef Marrow Bone with pinot noir-beef marmalade, toasted baguette, and pickled mustard seeds (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Poulet Rouge Chicken with butternut squash puree, roasted pumpkin seed sauce, pomegranate (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only) 

  • Pumpkin Crème Caramel with sour cherry jam and pumpkin seed brittle (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Apple Cider Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, and apple cider (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Castle Fog: Empress 1908 Gin, Bols Blackberry Liqueur, lemon juice and cane syrup (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cinderella’s Royal Table

(Available starting at 4 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)

  • Supernatural Shrimp: Poached shrimp in a Bloody Mary sauce garnished with crisp wonton chips (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Beef én Croute: Braised beef short rib cooked in blood red wine demi-glace, served with roasted seasonal vegetables (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Chicken Roulade: Chicken stuffed with mousseline and black truffles over fregola pasta with aji amarillo and red pepper sauces (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Creepy Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake, spiced oranges, orange curd, and chocolate crumble (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only) 

  • Pumpkin Margarita: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Minute Maid Orange Juice, lime juice, and pumpkin spice (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Violet Specter: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, lemon juice, and Sprite (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

The Friar’s Nook  

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

  • Haunting Jalapeño Ranch Tots: Tots topped with black bean chili, cheddar cheese sauce, and jalapeño ranch (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Bowl of Bones: Pork wings fried with jalapeños and tossed in barbecue sauce made with Cherry Coca-Cola (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie: Buffalo chicken and mozzarella wrapped in a flaky dough topped with blue cheese crumbles and buffalo-ranch (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Not-So-Poison Apple Doughnuts: Apple cider doughnuts rolled in apple cider sugar and drizzled with caramel sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Storybook Treats

(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Ursula Cone: Wild berry soft-serve with candy coral and citrus cotton candy in a black vanilla cone (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cheshire Café

(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Mummy Treat: Flaky pastry with chocolate filling topped with white icing stripes and sugar décor (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café  

(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

  • Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Strips drizzled with Korean barbecue sauce and topped with black sesame seeds, fried garlic, and green onions (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Terrifyin’ Twice-spiced Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers, and bacon (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Minnie Witch Hat: Chocolate cookie topped with peanut butter mousse, milk chocolate ganache, and buttercream (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Not A Poisoned Apple Slushy: Frozen apple cider topped with cinnamon whipped cream and sour gummy candy (Non-alcoholic) (New)(Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

(Open until 11 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

  • Candy Bowl Sundae: Salted caramel soft-serve topped with chocolate cone dip, SNICKERS bar pieces, TWIX cookie bar pieces, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Halloween Blend (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Cauldron Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starting September 2)

The Lunching Pad

(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)

  • Jalapeño Popper Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with sriracha cream cheese, crispy onions, bacon, and Hades relish (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Skull Cake: Banana cake filled with dulce de leche (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

  • Ghoulish Blue Raspberry Slushy: Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy with black vanilla drizzle (Non-alcoholic)(New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and during regular park hours)

  • Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Gravestone Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last)
    • Available at various popcorn carts throughout the park 

  • Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor Sipper (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last)
    • Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe

Our Picks

  • This author is a fan of both coffee and pumpkin, so the fall season is an ideal time! The Plaza Restaurant is bringing both together with a Pumpkin-spiced Coffee Barbecue Pork Sandwich.
  • Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies has the Cauldron Cold Brew – which is Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles. I’ve had this in the past and was very disappointed by it, so I’m hoping the taste has improved this year.
  • Plenty of sweet treats are available throughout the event, but you can’t beat the classic Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll with white icing and Halloween sprinkles at the Main Street Bakery.

Take a look at what else you can expect during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year, here.

