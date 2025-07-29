Ghoulishly Good Eats Await at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for 2025
The spookiest time of the year is almost upon us, with the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party of the year set to take over the Magic Kingdom in a little over two weeks. From August 15th to October 31st, 2025, the Magic Kingdom will be transformed into a ghoulish good time with can’t-miss entertainment, festive fun, and sinister sweets and treats you won’t want to miss! So now is a perfect time to see what delicious and creepy treats will await attendees of the popular after-hours event.
2025 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Menus
Main Street Bakery
(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Mickey-shaped Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with graham cracker crust and white chocolate-whipped ganache (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll with white icing and Halloween sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Pumpkin Sundae: Pumpkin gelato with pumpkin-spiced caramel sauce, pumpkin brittle, and Halloween sprinkles (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
The Plaza Restaurant
(Reservations recommended)
- Pumpkin-spiced Coffee Barbecue Pork Sandwich: Coffee-rubbed pork featuring Joffrey’s Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Coffee Seasonal Blend, cold brew barbecue sauce, and a slaw with pumpkin-spiced aïoli on a purple sweet potato bun (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Skull Meatloaf: Caribbean-style glazed meatloaf served with loaded mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Ghostly Delight Sundae: Chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate cookie crumbs, marshmallow cream, almonds, sugar cookies, and sprinkles (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Goblins and Ghoulies: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Disaronno Originale Liqueur, apple cider, and pomegranate juice (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
Casey’s Corner
(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)
- Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn French Fries: French fries topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn Mini Corn Dogs: Mini corn dogs topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Candy Corn Verrine: Layers of salted caramel ganache, marshmallow panna cotta, and whipped cream topped with caramel corn and candy corn (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Aloha Isle Refreshments
(Open until 11 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- DOLE Whip Mango and Chamoy Float: DOLE Whip Mango, pineapple juice, chamoy, and chili-lime seasoning (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
Golden Oak Outpost
(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Cajun Crawfish and Sausage BOOtine: Waffle fries topped with Cajun-inspired crawfish, andouille sausage gravy, and cheese curds (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Beignets from Beyond: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar and chocolate cookie crumbs served with cookies and cream cheese dipping sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Hot Honey Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with hot honey and a chili-lime rim (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café
(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)
- Buzzard Wings: Whole chicken wings tossed with grilled onions, jalapeños, and lime (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Grilled Masa Flatbread: Grilled corn cake topped with braised chicken, butternut squash puree, cilantro-pumpkin seed sauce, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Pumpkin Pie Mini Churros rolled in orange sugar and served with pumpkin pie dipping sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Chocolate-Caramel Tart: Chocolate tart shell filled with chocolate ganache, caramel sauce, and caramel cream topped with TWIX cookie bar pieces and a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Sleepy Hollow Refreshments
(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)
- Creepy Kimchi Corn Dog: Hand-dipped corn dog rolled in malt vinegar and scallion with hades relish and kimchi-mayonnaise dipping sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Pumpkin-spiced Funnel Cake Sundae: Pumpkin funnel cake topped with pumpkin gelato, whipped cream, pumpkin-spiced caramel, marshmallow pumpkins, and sprinkles (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Madame Leota Séance Candle: Red velvet cake and cookies and cream mousse (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only starting at 8:30 p.m.; mobile order not available)
- Sally Pop: Yellow cake with raspberry filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only starting at 8:30 p.m.; mobile order not available)
Spring Roll Cart
(Available prior to Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Spicy Pork Spring Roll: with pineapple mustard (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Liberty Square Market
(Open until 8:30 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Jack Pop: Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Sally Pop: Yellow cake with raspberry filling topped with a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Magic Potion Slushy: Fanta Blue Raspberry slush with yuzu. Changes color from blue to green when you stir (Non-alcoholic) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party) (New)
Columbia Harbour House
(Available during regular park hours only)
- S’mores Cup: Layers of graham cracker crumbs, chocolate ganache, chocolate popping candies, milk chocolate panna cotta, and marshmallow cream (New)
Pinocchio Village Haus
(Open until 9 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)
- Phantasmal Fried Pumpkin Ravioli served with black garlic aïoli (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Undead Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Strips: Fried chicken strips tossed in garlic-parmesan sauce, parmesan, and parsley (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Captain Hook Treasure Whoopie Pie: Chocolate whoopie pie with caramel filling and fruit-flavored cereal treasure (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Scary Ghost Slushy: Blue raspberry slushy with marshmallow foam and a marshmallow ghost (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Be Our Guest Restaurant
(Available starting at 4 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)
- Beef Short Rib with Purple Potatoes braised with red wine, figs, peppers, and a touch of dark chocolate (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Roasted Beef Marrow Bone with pinot noir-beef marmalade, toasted baguette, and pickled mustard seeds (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Poulet Rouge Chicken with butternut squash puree, roasted pumpkin seed sauce, pomegranate (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Pumpkin Crème Caramel with sour cherry jam and pumpkin seed brittle (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Apple Cider Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, and apple cider (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Castle Fog: Empress 1908 Gin, Bols Blackberry Liqueur, lemon juice and cane syrup (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Cinderella’s Royal Table
(Available starting at 4 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)
- Supernatural Shrimp: Poached shrimp in a Bloody Mary sauce garnished with crisp wonton chips (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Beef én Croute: Braised beef short rib cooked in blood red wine demi-glace, served with roasted seasonal vegetables (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Chicken Roulade: Chicken stuffed with mousseline and black truffles over fregola pasta with aji amarillo and red pepper sauces (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Creepy Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake, spiced oranges, orange curd, and chocolate crumble (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Pumpkin Margarita: Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, Minute Maid Orange Juice, lime juice, and pumpkin spice (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Violet Specter: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, lemon juice, and Sprite (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
The Friar’s Nook
(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)
- Haunting Jalapeño Ranch Tots: Tots topped with black bean chili, cheddar cheese sauce, and jalapeño ranch (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Bowl of Bones: Pork wings fried with jalapeños and tossed in barbecue sauce made with Cherry Coca-Cola (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie: Buffalo chicken and mozzarella wrapped in a flaky dough topped with blue cheese crumbles and buffalo-ranch (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Not-So-Poison Apple Doughnuts: Apple cider doughnuts rolled in apple cider sugar and drizzled with caramel sauce (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Storybook Treats
(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Ursula Cone: Wild berry soft-serve with candy coral and citrus cotton candy in a black vanilla cone (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Cheshire Café
(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Mummy Treat: Flaky pastry with chocolate filling topped with white icing stripes and sugar décor (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café
(Open until midnight during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)
- Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Strips drizzled with Korean barbecue sauce and topped with black sesame seeds, fried garlic, and green onions (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Terrifyin’ Twice-spiced Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast dipped in hot honey and topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeño poppers, and bacon (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Minnie Witch Hat: Chocolate cookie topped with peanut butter mousse, milk chocolate ganache, and buttercream (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Not A Poisoned Apple Slushy: Frozen apple cider topped with cinnamon whipped cream and sour gummy candy (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies
(Open until 11 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Candy Bowl Sundae: Salted caramel soft-serve topped with chocolate cone dip, SNICKERS bar pieces, TWIX cookie bar pieces, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Halloween Blend (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Cauldron Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starting September 2)
The Lunching Pad
(Open until 10 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; mobile order available)
- Jalapeño Popper Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with sriracha cream cheese, crispy onions, bacon, and Hades relish (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Skull Cake: Banana cake filled with dulce de leche (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)
- Ghoulish Blue Raspberry Slushy: Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy with black vanilla drizzle (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and during regular park hours)
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Gravestone Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last)
- Available at various popcorn carts throughout the park
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor Sipper (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last)
- Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe
Our Picks
- This author is a fan of both coffee and pumpkin, so the fall season is an ideal time! The Plaza Restaurant is bringing both together with a Pumpkin-spiced Coffee Barbecue Pork Sandwich.
- Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies has the Cauldron Cold Brew – which is Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles. I’ve had this in the past and was very disappointed by it, so I’m hoping the taste has improved this year.
- Plenty of sweet treats are available throughout the event, but you can’t beat the classic Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll with white icing and Halloween sprinkles at the Main Street Bakery.
