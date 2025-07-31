Dress for Spooktacular Success with Amazon’s New Disney Halloween Apparel Collection

"Stitch o’ween" takes over Amazon with a vast collection of shirts – and don't worry, there's plenty for the non-Stitch fans

Access to the spookiest Disney apparel is easier than ever with the arrival of a new Disney Halloween collection on Amazon.

Amazon is celebrating Halloween early with the arrival of an all-new collection of spooky Disney apparel. Covering all things spooky, from Stitch to Monsters Inc. and The Nightmare Before Christmas , and everything in-between – there’s something for everyone!

and , and everything in-between – there’s something for everyone! Unless otherwise noted, all the t-shirts in this collection retail for $22.99.

This year, Disney is celebrating Stitch o’ween with two spooky shirts: Lilo & Stitch Jack-o’-Lantern Pumpkin Happy Halloween T-Shirt Lilo & Stitch Jack o’ Lantern Stitch o’ween Halloween T-Shirt



Looking for something a little more autumnal and a little less spooky? Then the Disney Princess Pumpkin Halloween Collection is your perfect pastel dream.

Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, and more are all reimagined as adorable autumn pumpkins

Elsa’s ice palace gets a pumpkin makeover too, in this Autumn Harvest Fall Palace

The same pumpkin design motif continues into the world of the Disney Villains with a shirt

For a wickedly cute way to show your dark side, sport a design featuring Dr. Facilier The Princess and the Frog, and Yzma’s secret lab tee The Emperor’s New Groove.

It wouldn’t be a celebration of all things Disney and spooky without a collection inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas !

! Lock, Shock, and Barrel are up to no good on a two-sided Boogie’s Trio tee “Trick or Scream."

