Dress for Spooktacular Success with Amazon’s New Disney Halloween Apparel Collection

"Stitch o’ween" takes over Amazon with a vast collection of shirts – and don't worry, there's plenty for the non-Stitch fans

Access to the spookiest Disney apparel is easier than ever with the arrival of a new Disney Halloween collection on Amazon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Mike, Sulley, Boo, and the whole crew are ready to scare up some fun! Three Big Face Costume Tees feature the faces of the trio, while the Scream Team hoodie ($39.99) is a monster mash of color and character.

  • Looking for something a little more autumnal and a little less spooky? Then the Disney Princess Pumpkin Halloween Collection is your perfect pastel dream.
  • Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, and more are all reimagined as adorable autumn pumpkins, gathered around a fairy tale castle pumpkin.  

  • The same pumpkin design motif continues into the world of the Disney Villains with a shirt featuring the Evil Queen, Maleficent, Cruella De Vil, Ursula, Scar, and Hades as colorful autumn pumpkins.
  • For a wickedly cute way to show your dark side, sport a design featuring Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog, and Yzma’s secret lab tee is a must-have for fans of The Emperor’s New Groove.

  • It wouldn’t be a celebration of all things Disney and spooky without a collection inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas!
  • Lock, Shock, and Barrel are up to no good on a two-sided Boogie’s Trio tee, while Jack Skellington reminds us it’s time to “Trick or Scream."

More Halloween Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com