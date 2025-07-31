Dress for Spooktacular Success with Amazon’s New Disney Halloween Apparel Collection
"Stitch o’ween" takes over Amazon with a vast collection of shirts – and don't worry, there's plenty for the non-Stitch fans
Access to the spookiest Disney apparel is easier than ever with the arrival of a new Disney Halloween collection on Amazon.
What’s Happening:
- Amazon is celebrating Halloween early with the arrival of an all-new collection of spooky Disney apparel. Covering all things spooky, from Stitch to Monsters Inc. and The Nightmare Before Christmas, and everything in-between – there’s something for everyone!
- Unless otherwise noted, all the t-shirts in this collection retail for $22.99.
- This year, Disney is celebrating Stitch o’ween with two spooky shirts:
- Mike, Sulley, Boo, and the whole crew are ready to scare up some fun! Three Big Face Costume Tees feature the faces of the trio, while the Scream Team hoodie ($39.99) is a monster mash of color and character.
- Looking for something a little more autumnal and a little less spooky? Then the Disney Princess Pumpkin Halloween Collection is your perfect pastel dream.
- Cinderella, Ariel, Belle, and more are all reimagined as adorable autumn pumpkins, gathered around a fairy tale castle pumpkin.
- Elsa’s ice palace gets a pumpkin makeover too, in this Autumn Harvest Fall Palace design.
- The same pumpkin design motif continues into the world of the Disney Villains with a shirt featuring the Evil Queen, Maleficent, Cruella De Vil, Ursula, Scar, and Hades as colorful autumn pumpkins.
- For a wickedly cute way to show your dark side, sport a design featuring Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog, and Yzma’s secret lab tee is a must-have for fans of The Emperor’s New Groove.
- It wouldn’t be a celebration of all things Disney and spooky without a collection inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas!
- Lock, Shock, and Barrel are up to no good on a two-sided Boogie’s Trio tee, while Jack Skellington reminds us it’s time to “Trick or Scream."
- Finally, celebrate 100 years of Disney magic with Mickey, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto in their Halloween best — skeletons, mummies, pirates, and more!
- These vintage-inspired designs — a Trick or Treat Candy Co. Sweatshirt and Disney 100 Mickey Donald Goofy & Pluto Halloween Costumes t-shirt — are perfect for group costumes or just showing off your Disney pride.
More Halloween Merchandise:
- The Jim Henson Company has teamed up with General Mills to celebrate Halloween with merchandise inspired by their three iconic spooky season Monster Cereals.
- Disney has showcased a shriek peek at some of the spirited merchandise that will await Halloween lovers at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year.
- Dozens of new items have poured into Disney Store’s Halloween Shop, including adorable themed Squishmallows and Mickey and Minnie dated plush.
