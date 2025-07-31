Monster Merchandise Mashup: Jim Henson's Hauntingly Fun Monster Cereal Collection
Boo Berry, Count Chocula, and Frankenberry have transformed for The Jim Henson Company's 70th anniversary.
The Jim Henson Company has teamed up with General Mills to celebrate Halloween with merchandise inspired by their three iconic spooky season Monster Cereals.
What’s Happening:
- Fans of Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Count Chocula, and The Muppets have an exciting new merchandise collaboration available now from The Jim Henson Company.
- The Monster Cereals, which return for Halloween every year, are a nostalgic favorite breakfast.
- As the three spooky cereals return for 2025, The Jim Henson Company is celebrating their 70th anniversary by bringing the iconic characters into puppet form.
- As part of the crossover, the official Shop Henson site has debuted a line of new merchandise for the characters.
- Let’s take a look at the Monster Cereals x The Jim Henson Company collection.
Jim Henson’s Monster Cereals Bowl ($20 each)
Jim Henson’s Monster Cereals T-Shirt – Available in White and Black ($24 each)
Jim Henson’s Monster Cereals Mug ($13 each)
Jim Henson’s Monster Cereals Beach Towel ($33 each)
Jim Henson’s Monster Cereals Water Bottle ($39 each)
Jim Henson’s Monster Cereals Hoodie – Available in White, Grey, and Black ($55 each)
- You can visit the collaboration’s official page here.
