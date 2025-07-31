Monster Merchandise Mashup: Jim Henson's Hauntingly Fun Monster Cereal Collection

Boo Berry, Count Chocula, and Frankenberry have transformed for The Jim Henson Company's 70th anniversary.

The Jim Henson Company has teamed up with General Mills to celebrate Halloween with merchandise inspired by their three iconic spooky season Monster Cereals.

Fans of Boo Berry, Franken Berry, Count Chocula, and The Muppets have an exciting new merchandise collaboration available now from The Jim Henson Company.

The Monster Cereals, which return for Halloween every year, are a nostalgic favorite breakfast.

As the three spooky cereals return for 2025, The Jim Henson Company is celebrating their 70th anniversary by bringing the iconic characters into puppet form.

Let’s take a look at the Monster Cereals x The Jim Henson Company collection.

