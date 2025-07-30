Refresh Your Wardrobe Essentials with New Disney Store Exclusive T-Shirts

Casual, comfy, and perfect for everyday wear, it's easy to show off your love of Disney in these tees!

If your wardrobe could use a Disney refresh, then you should (virtually) swing by Disney Store to check out the latest assortment of graphic T-shirts. Five new Disney Store Exclusive looks have just rolled in featuring favorite characters, attractions, and franchises.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

This has been a good year for Disney Store Exclusives and today sees the arrival of new styles in the Graphic Tee Shop.

These creative designs are just what you need to add that bit of magic to clothing rotation. Whether you’re a fan of movies, park attractions, or have a favorite character or two in mind, this selection of tees has something for everyone.

New Disney-inspired T-shirts are available now exclusively at Disney Store and prices range from $39.99-$64.99

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Grumpy "Certified Grumpy" T-Shirt for Adults - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Captain America "The First Avenger" T-Shirt for Men - Exclusive

Pirates of the Caribbean "Dead Men Tell No Tales" T-Shirt for Men - Exclusive

Cars "Piston Cup Champion" Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults - Cars - Exclusive

Star Wars Mineral Wash T-Shirt for Men - Exclusive

More Disney Store Fun

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!