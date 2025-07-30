Refresh Your Wardrobe Essentials with New Disney Store Exclusive T-Shirts
If your wardrobe could use a Disney refresh, then you should (virtually) swing by Disney Store to check out the latest assortment of graphic T-shirts. Five new Disney Store Exclusive looks have just rolled in featuring favorite characters, attractions, and franchises.
What’s Happening
- This has been a good year for Disney Store Exclusives and today sees the arrival of new styles in the Graphic Tee Shop.
- These creative designs are just what you need to add that bit of magic to clothing rotation. Whether you’re a fan of movies, park attractions, or have a favorite character or two in mind, this selection of tees has something for everyone.
- New Disney-inspired T-shirts are available now exclusively at Disney Store and prices range from $39.99-$64.99
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Grumpy "Certified Grumpy" T-Shirt for Adults - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Captain America "The First Avenger" T-Shirt for Men - Exclusive
Pirates of the Caribbean "Dead Men Tell No Tales" T-Shirt for Men - Exclusive
Cars "Piston Cup Champion" Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults - Cars - Exclusive
Star Wars Mineral Wash T-Shirt for Men - Exclusive
More Disney Store Fun
