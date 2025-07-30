American Girl and Disney Unveil Dazzling Cinderella Doll for 75th Anniversary
This limited-edition collector doll sparkles with over 100 Swarovski crystals.
American Girl and Disney have announced a magical collaboration for the 75th anniversary of the animated classic, Cinderella. This stunning new collector doll gives the beloved princess an enchanted, sparkling makeover.
What’s Happening:
- Just in time for World Princess Week next month, American Girl will be releasing the Disney Princess Cinderella Collector Doll.
- This limited-edition 18-inch doll is lavishly decorated with more than 100 Swarovski crystals, from her headband and gown to her iconic glass slippers.
- Production is strictly limited to no more than 6,000 dolls worldwide, with each including a numbered certificate of authenticity.
- The doll has a suggested retail price of $310 and is recommended for ages 6 and up.
- Presale for AG Rewards Berry members begins July 30, 2025.
- The general release is set for August 1, 2025, at 10 a.m. CST, or while supplies last, exclusively through the American Girl website and select American Girl retail stores.
A Doll Fit for a Princess
- The 18-inch doll body features a movable head and limbs, blue eyes that open and close, and pierced ears featuring dangly blue Swarovski crystal earrings.
- Her signature blonde hair is styled in an elegant low side bun with sideswept bangs, topped with a blue crystal headband.
- The magnificent blue ombre satin and organza gown features a bodice adorned with Swarovski crystals, an illusion neckline, and a mesh overskirt studded with even more crystals.
- Accessories include a black satin ribbon choker, light blue over-the-elbow gloves, and, of course, a pair of glittery “glass slippers" with kitten heels and a Swarovski crystal accent at the toe.
How to Purchase
- A presale for the AG Disney Cinderella Collector Doll is exclusively for AG Rewards Berry members. The presale runs on July 30, 2025, ending at 11:59 p.m. EST, or while supplies last.
- The doll cannot be shipped outside of the U.S. and cannot be shipped to Canada.
About Disney's Cinderella (1950)
- The original animated film, Cinderella was released by Walt Disney Productions on February 15, 1950.
- The film's production was a significant gamble for the studio, which was on the verge of bankruptcy following the financial strains of World War II. Its last major hit had been Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs over a decade earlier.
- Cinderella was a massive critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1950 in the U.S. and Canada. The revenue from the film, its merchandise, and music rights reversed the company's fortunes and financed a slate of new productions, including the feature film Peter Pan and the initial construction of Disneyland.
- The film received three Academy Award nominations: Best Music (Original Song) for "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo," Best Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture), and Best Sound (Recording).
- Ilene Woods, who voiced Cinderella, was a singer on Perry Como's radio show and beat out 309 other girls for the part after submitting a demo recording without her knowledge.
- The film's iconic castle served as the direct inspiration for the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Tokyo Disneyland, becoming a global symbol of The Walt Disney Company.
