Browse The Latest Arrivals from Disney Store Japan with Winnie the Pooh and Pals Urupocha-Chan Plush

These four friends from the Hundred Acre Wood will look adorable among your Disney plush assortment!

Winnie the Pooh and his pals are back at Disney Store, this time as part of the Urupocha-Chan plush from Disney Store Japan! The international travelers are micro plush and they’re looking super cozy here in the USA and will look even better in your Disney collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

You can never have too many Disney plush pals and fortunately, Disney Store is here to bring you all the cuddly cuteness you can handle!

While we have long loved the unique offerings available in the USA, there’s a whole world of plush characters hailing from Disney Store China and Disney Store Japan. This year, Disney Store is introducing some of those plush pals to its domestic fans including the popular Japanese Urupocha-Chan plush line.

This adorably sweet series of collectibles features favorite Disney characters as palm-sized soft fluffy plush with a cute chubby body. Yes, they may be small but each pal is hugely huggable! This second wave includes: Winnie the Pooh Tigger Piglet Eeyor

The Winnie the Pooh Disney Store Japan Urupocha-Chan Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Winnie the Pooh Urupocha-Chan Plush - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan

Piglet Urupocha-Chan Plush - Winnie the Pooh - Mini 5" - Disney Store Japan

Tigger Urupocha-Chan Plush - Winnie the Pooh - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan

Eeyore Urupocha-Chan Plush - Winnie the Pooh - Mini 4" - Disney Store Japan

More From Disney Store:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!