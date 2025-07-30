Dates Announced for Trunk Show for Birthstone Collection by Designer Rebecca Hook at Walt Disney World

Special weekend event at World of Disney and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

A sparkling special event is arriving at Walt Disney World this August! Get ready to explore the latest fine jewelry from designer Rebecca Hook during a special trunk show at Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • A special trunk show featuring Rebecca Hook Jewelry is coming to the World of Disney store at Disney Springs and Legends of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for one weekend only.
  • The event will feature the debut of the all-new Personalized Birthstone Collection, allowing guests to create unique and meaningful Disney-inspired pieces.
  • Explore a wide array of Rebecca Hook's newest designs, which blend beloved Disney characters and icons with elegant fine jewelry.
  • Event Dates and Times:
    • Friday, August 1, 2025: Times TBD at Legends of Hollywood
    • Saturday, August 2, 2025: 10:00 AM to 11:30 PM at World of Disney
    • Sunday, August 3, 2025: 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM at World of Disney
  • The trunk show will take place at the World of Disney in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Rebecca Hook captures the magic of Disney with materials like sterling silver and 18k gold finishes, often featuring Mickey Mouse, Cinderella Castle, and other park icons.
  • You can find her Disney pieces on DisneyStore.com
  • Drawing from her formal training and worldly inspirations from Charleston to the Bahamas, Kentucky-based designer Rebecca Hook creates meticulously crafted, romantic jewelry known for its delicate nature and detailed workmanship.

