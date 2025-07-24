"Fantastic Four: First Steps" Merch Drops Just in Time for the Premiere!

Suit Up, Stretch Out, and Get Your HERBIE On with These Epic Collectibles!

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps is hitting theaters this Friday, and to celebrate the highly anticipated release, an incredible array of new products inspired by the film are now available!

What's Happening:

The excitement for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is palpable, and a wave of new merchandise has arrived to help fans gear up for the big screen adventure.

Box Lunch Fantastic Four Collection:

Apparel & Accessories: Features exclusive Fantastic Four-themed clothing (t-shirts, jerseys, jackets, dresses) and accessories like bags, wallets, pins, lanyards, and keychains — available in standard and plus sizes

Home & Collectibles: Includes household items such as glassware, fleece throws, and carnival cups, plus Loungefly collabs and character-themed merch like button-ups and hoodies.

Pricing & Promotions: Items range from $12.90 to $99.90 with many at 20% off, and shoppers earn $20 in BoxLunch Money for every $40 spent.

The full collection can be found here

Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Women's Plus Size Quarter Zip Crewneck - BoxLunch Exclusive ($51.92)

Marvel Fantastic Four: First Steps Characters Allover Print Woven Button-Up - BoxLunch Exclusive (49.90)

Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Gold Logo Tall Glass Set - BoxLunch Exclusive ($32.92)

Heroes & Villains: Fantastic Four Collection:

Clothing & Apparel: Includes a wide range of Fantastic Four-themed t-shirts ($32–$40), a tennis sweater ($85), bomber jacket ($130), hoodie ($90), and a strapback hat ($30).

Bags & Tech Accessories: Features a $150 Trekker Backpack (show exclusive) and a $36 Herbie Traverse Tech Organizer.

Features a $150 Trekker Backpack (show exclusive) and a $36 Herbie Traverse Tech Organizer. Collectibles & Pins: Includes SDCC-exclusive statue sketch tee and $10 lapel pins (character icons and spinning designs), though many collectible items are currently out of stock.

You can view the whole collection here

Fantastic Four Trekker Backpack ($150.00)

Fantastic Four Mission Bomber Jacket ($130.00)

Loungefly:

Fantastic Four HERBIE Mini Backpack ($80)

Crocs:

Fantastic 4 Classic Clog ($79.99)

Hasbro:

The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists ($29.99)

Funko:

The Fantastic Four Pop! Collection: Make the Fantastic Four, Galactus, and Silver Surfer the next addition to your Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps lineup.

Check out the full collection here

Funko Pop! Mister Fantastic (Fantastic Four: First Steps) ($14.99)

Funko Pop! The Thing (Fantastic Four: First Steps) ($14.99)

