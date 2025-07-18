Get Ready for Marvel's New Film With the Official Soundtrack of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

We're already waiting for more music from Michael Giacchino and wondering which of these tracks will end up on his exotic themes albums.

A week ahead of the film’s release, fans can now listen to the music of Marvel’s highly-anticipated new film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps ahead of its release next week, with the official soundtrack streaming now on most major platforms.

What’s Happening:

Hollywood Records has released The Fantastic Four: First Steps Original Motion Picture Soundtrack digitally on all major music platforms.

The soundtrack features an original score by Academy, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino ( UP, The Incredibles, Coco, Lost ). Giacchino's score augments the strikingly unique world of the film with buoyant orchestrations (recorded at Abbey Road Studios with a 101-piece orchestra and 100-piece choir), as well as creating a vintage vibe using classic synths including the ARP 2600 and Mellotron.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters everywhere on July 25th.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Giacchino: "That whole retro-future spirit is baked into the movie, and the score leans into it in a big way — especially early on. You'll hear vintage synths, space-age percussion, big melodic brass—textures that nod to that era's optimism about science and the unknown. But it's always grounded in the characters. It's not just style for style's sake — it's emotional."

Director Matt Shakman: "From humor to heart to adrenaline-fueled action, there's nothing [Giacchino] can't do. His work on Fantastic Four is gorgeous from start to finish. He poured his soul into creating a truly memorable and soaring score."

Track List:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Main Theme Extended Version

Pregnancy Testing 1, 2, 3

Fantastic Four, First Cue

Herald Today, Gone Tomorrow

Out to Launch

A Galactus Case of the Munchies

Bowel Before Me

The Light Speed of Your Life

Nothing Neutron Under the Sun

Starship Birth

Span-tastic Voyage

The Bridges of Silver Surfer County

A Mole in Your Plan

A Walk on the City

The Other Sue Drops

Don't Sue the Baby!

Without Further Adieu

Carseat Drivers

Fantastic Four to Be Reckoned With

The Galactus/Silver Surfer Suite

Tripping the Lights Fantastic

The Fantastic Four Power Hour (Cartoon Theme)

The Ted Gilbert Show – Featured Vocals by Andrea Datzman

Let Us Be Devoured (Studio Version) – Performed by Andrea Datzman

H.E.R.B.I.E.'s Lullaby – Performed by Matthew Wood

Giacchino Again:

Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, Broadcast Film Critics' Choice Award, and Grammy award-winning composer Michael Giacchino scores this film.

This, however, isn’t his first collab with Marvel, as he branched out a bit and made his directorial debut with Marvel’s Werewolf by Night .

. He is also responsible for the musical scores behind many films, especially those within the various arms of the Walt Disney Company - namely Pixar Animation Studios, where he scored the iconic themes of The Incredibles, Coco, Inside Out, Ratatouille, and Up among others.

and among others. You can actually hear some of his most memorable music in a brand new way in his two albums, Exotic Themes for the Silver Screen , the second volume

, It should also be noted that Andrea Datzman, who took the reins of the music behind Inside Out 2 after working with Giacchino is also featured on the official soundtrack for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.