Michael Giacchino Releases Second Volume of Exotica-Style Covers of His Scores, Including a Number of Disney Themes

“Exotic Themes for the Silver Screen Volume 2” is now streaming wherever you listen to music.

Last year, acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino released an album of Exotica-style covers of many of his scores, including a number of Disney themes. Now, Giacchino is back with a second volume, featuring even more Disney themes!

What’s Happening:

Michael Giacchino continues his Exotic Themes for the Silver Screen series with a second volume of covers inspired by the Exotica works of musicians like Arthur Lyman and Martin Denny.

The first volume featured a few Disney tracks sprinkled in, such as the themes to The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and even Space Mountain.

You'll hear exotic versions of such iconic scores and tracks as themes from John Carter, Inside Out, Tomorrowland, Marvel Studios Fanfare, Doctor Strange, Jyn Erso's Theme (from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Zootopia Suite, Will He Shoemaker (from Coco), Fiesta de la Cruz (from Coco), Crossing the Marigold Bridge (from Coco), Spider Man, War for Planet of the Apes, Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Love and Thunder, Lightyear, Werewolf by Night Suite, and Bloodstone Suite (from Werewolf by Night).

Exotic Themes for the Silver Screen Volume 2 is now available to listen to on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

.

“Exotic Themes for the Silver Screen Volume 2" Full Track List:

1. John Carter

2. Inside Out

3. Jupiter Ascending

4. Jurassic World

5. Tomorrowland

6. Marvel Studios Fanfare

7. Doctor Strange

8. Jyn Erso’s Theme (from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

9. Zootopia Suite

10. The Book of Henry

11. Will He Shoemaker (from Coco)

12. Fiesta de la Cruz (from Coco)

13. Crossing the Marigold Bridge (from Coco)

14. Spider Man

15. War for Planet of the Apes

16. Bad Times at the El Royale

17. Jojo Rabbit

18. An American Pickle

19. Let Him Go

20. The Batman Suite

21. Thor: Love and Thunder

22. Lightyear

23. Werewolf by Night Suite

24. Bloodstone Suite (from Werewolf by Night)

What They’re Saying:

Spencer Hickman, Mutant co-founder: "We are thrilled to continue exploring Michael’s storied career with this incredible collection of some of his most beloved themes reworked for warm summer nights with a cocktail (or mocktail) in hand. Michael is a rare composer that is comfortable with superheroes, horror, action, or intimate drama. He always manages to create incredibly beautiful earworms that have been further highlighted by these stripped-back downtempo versions of his award-winning themes."

Michael Giacchino: "So much was rooted in the big orchestral sound, so it was really about scaling it back. The real trick is figuring out the little fun hooks and things you can add along the way. There were no rules; I was up for anything. It was a way to re-engage with the material and be creative in a new way."

