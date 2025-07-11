Pink Slip Reunites for New Version of “Take Me Away” for the “Freakier Friday” Soundtrack

The fictional band is back, with a new performance of one of their hit songs from the original "Freaky Friday"

As tickets go on sale for Freakier Friday, fans can now listen to a new version of a song performed by the in-universe band, Pink Slip.

What’s Happening:

Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th, 2025.

in theaters on August 8th, 2025. The new film is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis reprising their roles, and a new song from the film harkens back to the original.

with Lohan and Curtis reprising their roles, and a new song from the film harkens back to the original. “Take Me Away," a song first performed by the Australian band Lash, was covered in the original Freaky Friday by Christina Vidal for the film’s fictional band Pink Slip.

by Christina Vidal for the film’s fictional band Pink Slip. Now, Pink Slip is reuniting, with a new recording of “Take Me Away," which is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.

Listen to “Take Me Away" now on Spotify Apple Music , iTunes Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music

The song comes from the film’s soundtrack, which will be released on August 1st, featuring original new songs, plus an all-new score from composer Amie Doherty.

You're it, You're the Ultimate:

Hearing “Take Me Away" instantly took me back to what I think is a more memorable song, “Ultimate." That song was written for the 2003 film and performed by Lindsay Lohan.

Specifically, I can recall the music video popping up during commercial breaks on Disney Channel

About Freakier Friday: