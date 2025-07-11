Pink Slip Reunites for New Version of “Take Me Away” for the “Freakier Friday” Soundtrack
The fictional band is back, with a new performance of one of their hit songs from the original "Freaky Friday"
As tickets go on sale for Freakier Friday, fans can now listen to a new version of a song performed by the in-universe band, Pink Slip.
What’s Happening:
- Body-swapping shenanigans are about to happen again to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, with the arrival of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th, 2025.
- The new film is obviously a sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday with Lohan and Curtis reprising their roles, and a new song from the film harkens back to the original.
- “Take Me Away," a song first performed by the Australian band Lash, was covered in the original Freaky Friday by Christina Vidal for the film’s fictional band Pink Slip.
- Now, Pink Slip is reuniting, with a new recording of “Take Me Away," which is now available to stream on your favorite streaming platforms.
- Listen to “Take Me Away" now on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, YouTube Music or wherever you get your music.
- The song comes from the film’s soundtrack, which will be released on August 1st, featuring original new songs, plus an all-new score from composer Amie Doherty.
You're it, You're the Ultimate:
- Hearing “Take Me Away" instantly took me back to what I think is a more memorable song, “Ultimate." That song was written for the 2003 film and performed by Lindsay Lohan.
- Specifically, I can recall the music video popping up during commercial breaks on Disney Channel over 20 years ago at this point.
About Freakier Friday:
- This time, there is a four-way body swap occurring, with Anna (Lindsay Lohan) and her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) swapping bodies, while Anna’s mom, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) switches places with Lily (Sophia Hammons) – the soon-to-be stepdaughter to Anna.
- Other returning cast members from the original film include Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.
- They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
- Directed by Nisha Ganatra, Freakier Friday is due out in theaters on August 8th, 2025.