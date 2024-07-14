Michael Giacchino to Release Album Featuring Exotica-Style Covers of His Scores

Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino will be releasing an album of Exotica-style covers of many of his scores, including a number of Disney themes, such as The Incredibles, Ratatouille, and even Space Mountain.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety Exotic Themes for the Silver Screen – Volume 1 on streaming platforms, digital retailers and available for pre-order at independent record stores on July 26th.

on streaming platforms, digital retailers and available for pre-order at independent record stores on July 26th. The album features 24 tracks from the themes of the above films and television shows, as well as several others from across his more than 25-year career.

Inspired by the Exotica works of Arthur Lyman and Martin Denny, Giacchino’s new album will feature a variety of covers from across his works, from early video game scores to his television hits and blockbuster films, transformed from their original arrangements via instruments like vibraphones and marimbas, the musical lexicon of the Exotica genre.

Exotica covers of his work for Disney will include: ABC Alias The Incredibles Lost Sky High Space Mountain Ratatouille Up Cars 2

The first two singles from Exotic Themes, “LAX” from Lost and “Married Life” from Up, are available on Spotify now – while “Enterprising Young Man” from Star Trek is available to preview on YouTube.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Giacchino: “This album was inspired by the work of Lyman and Denny. What would they do with the Star Trek theme? Or video games like Medal of Honor ? It was a way for me to play in that world I loved so much growing up. I thought it would be fun to create a fantasy world, where this album was recorded back in 1967 and then lost, only to resurface today. So much was rooted in the big orchestral sound, so it was really about scaling it back. The real trick is figuring out the little fun hooks and things you can add along the way. There were no rules; I was up for anything. It was a way to re-engage with the material and be creative in a new way.”

Spencer Hickman, co-founder of Mutant: "We're excited to release a retrospective of his astonishing three decades as a composer. But rather than just curating a simple compilation of his previous works, Michael went back into the studio, rearranged and re-recorded every major theme from his career. These newly recorded themes transport you to a far-off sunset, looking out at the ocean, complete with a cocktail in hand, providing a much-needed escape from the stress of modern times."