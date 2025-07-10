Sink Your Fang into the Official "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" Soundtrack, Out Now!

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return for one last musical adventure as Zed and Addison.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, fans of the musical movie series can listen to the full soundtrack now.

Walt Disney Records has released the full soundtrack to the newest Disney Channel ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires .

. The musical adventure is set to premiere tonight, July 10th, on Disney Channel, and debut tomorrow, July 11th, on Disney+

The monstrous fourth entry into the ZOMBIES series sees the return of Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as Zed and Addison for one final adventure.

After completing their first year of college, the cheerleader-zombie pair, alongside Eliza and Willa, take a wrong turn and find themselves in secret vampire territory. When a long-standing vampire clan feud threatens the balance of the world, the quad will need to team up to save the world one last time.

Laughing Place’s Alex had a chance to sink his fangs into the new film early! You can read his review of ZOMBIES 4 here

The track list for the ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires Original Soundtrack includes: “Legends In The Making" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell “The Place To Be" – Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife “Dream Come True (Intro)" – Performed by Freya Skye, Malachi Barton “Don’t Mess With Us" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife “Dream Come True" – Performed by Freya Skye, Malachi Barton “Kerosene" - Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife “My Own Way" – Performed by Freya Skye “Possible" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife “Someday (Reprise)" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly “Show The World" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Chandler Kinney, Kylee Russell, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife “Ain’t No Doubt About It (Reprise)" – Performed by Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly “Together As One" – Performed by Meg Donnelly, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner, Mekonnen Knife “Score Suite" – Performed by Tom Howe

The album is available to stream now on Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music YouTube Music

For mega fans of the ZOMBIES franchise, Disney Music Emporium has the perfect vinyl for you!

Titled Music from ZOMBIES, the fittingly green LP releases tomorrow, July 11th, and 12 hit songs from the series, including “We Own the Night," “Call to the Wild," “Someday," and ZOMBIES 4 tracks “The Place to Be," Dream Come True," and “Don’t Mess With Us."

Retailing for $29.99, ZOMBIES fans can pre-order the vinyl here

World Premiere:

Earlier this week, Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend the world premiere of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The event included themed photo ops, costumes, props, a dueling DJ performance, and more.

You can check out our photo report of the event here

