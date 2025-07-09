Disney Scores 19 Nominations for 2025 TCA Awards, Led by “Andor,” “The Bear,” and “Abbott Elementary”
The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its nominations for the 41st Annual TCA Awards, and The Walt Disney Company has earned a total of 19 nominations across its various platforms, including FX, Disney+, ABC, and Disney Channel. This year’s leaders include Andor (Disney+), nominated for Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, and Individual Achievement in Drama for star Diego Luna. Winners of the 41st Annual TCA Awards will be revealed later this summer on the organization’s social platforms.
Program of the Year
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy
- Abbott Elementary — ABC (2022 Winner)
- English Teacher — FX
- Hacks — HBO Max (2024 Winner)
- Nobody Wants This — Netflix
- The Rehearsal — HBO
- Shrinking — Apple TV+
- Somebody Somewhere — HBO
- The Studio — Apple TV+
- What We Do in the Shadows — FX
Outstanding Achievement in Drama
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials
- Adolescence — Netflix
- Agatha All Along — Disney+
- Disclaimer — Apple TV+
- Dying for Sex — FX
- The Penguin — HBO
- Rebel Ridge — Netflix
- Say Nothing — FX
- Sirens — Netflix
Outstanding New Program
- Common Side Effects — Adult Swim
- English Teacher — FX
- Matlock — CBS
- Nobody Wants This — Netflix
- North of North — Netflix
- Paradise — Hulu
- The Pitt — HBO Max
- The Studio — Apple TV+
Individual Achievement in Drama
- Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire — AMC
- Kathy Bates, Matlock — CBS
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence — Netflix
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence — Netflix
- Britt Lower, Severance — Apple TV+
- Diego Luna, Andor — Disney+
- Adam Scott, Severance — Apple TV+
- Tramell Tillman, Severance — Apple TV+
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt — HBO Max
Individual Achievement in Comedy
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — FX
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks — HBO Max
- Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere — HBO
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal — HBO
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking — Apple TV+
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary — ABC
- Seth Rogen, The Studio — Apple TV+
- Jean Smart, Hacks — HBO Max (2021 & 2024 Winner)
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex — FX
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information
- 60 Minutes — CBS (2012 Winner)
- The Americas — NBC
- Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — Netflix
- Frontline — PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
- Leonardo da Vinci — PBS
- PBS NewsHour — PBS
- Pee-wee as Himself — HBO
- We Will Dance Again — Paramount+
Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch
- The Daily Show — Comedy Central
- Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — Netflix
- Hot Ones — YouTube
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! — ABC
- Late Night with Seth Meyers — NBC
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — CBS
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — HBO (2018, 2019, & 2021 Winner)
- Saturday Night Live — NBC
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special — NBC
Outstanding Achievement in Reality
- The Amazing Race — CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner)
- The Boyfriend — Netflix
- Conan O'Brien Must Go — HBO Max
- Couples Therapy — Showtime (2021 Winner)
- Culinary Class Wars — Netflix
- RuPaul’s Drag Race — MTV (2014 Winner)
- Survivor — CBS
- Top Chef — Bravo
- The Traitors — Peacock (2024 Winner)
Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming
- Doctor Who — Disney+ (2024 Winner)
- Forever — Netflix
- Heartstopper — Netflix
- Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld — Netflix
- Star Trek: Prodigy — Netflix
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — Disney Channel
- WondLa — Apple TV+
- XO, Kitty — Netflix
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — Disney+
Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming
- Bluey Minisodes — Disney+
- Carl the Collector — PBS
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood — PBS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)
- Donkey Hodie — PBS
- Odd Squad — PBS
- Sesame Street — HBO (2001, 2011, & 2018 Winner in Youth Category)
- Win or Lose — Disney+
- Wonder Pets in the City — Apple TV+
Past TCA Award winners are listed on the organization’s official website, tvcritics.org/tca-awards.