Disney Scores 19 Nominations for 2025 TCA Awards, Led by “Andor,” “The Bear,” and “Abbott Elementary”

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its nominations for the 41st Annual TCA Awards, and The Walt Disney Company has earned a total of 19 nominations across its various platforms, including FX, Disney+, ABC, and Disney Channel. This year’s leaders include Andor (Disney+), nominated for Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, and Individual Achievement in Drama for star Diego Luna. Winners of the 41st Annual TCA Awards will be revealed later this summer on the organization’s social platforms.

Program of the Year

Adolescence — Netflix

— Netflix Andor — Disney+

Hacks — HBO Max

— HBO Max The Pitt — HBO Max

— HBO Max The Rehearsal — HBO

— HBO Severance — Apple TV+

— Apple TV+ The Studio — Apple TV+

— Apple TV+ The White Lotus — HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Andor — Disney+

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire — AMC

— AMC Industry — HBO

— HBO The Last of Us — HBO

— HBO Matlock — CBS

— CBS The Pitt — HBO Max

— HBO Max Severance — Apple TV+

— Apple TV+ The White Lotus — HBO

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Outstanding New Program

Common Side Effects — Adult Swim

— Adult Swim English Teacher — FX

Matlock — CBS

— CBS Nobody Wants This — Netflix

— Netflix North of North — Netflix

— Netflix Paradise — Hulu

The Pitt — HBO Max

— HBO Max The Studio — Apple TV+

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jacob Anderson, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire — AMC

— AMC Kathy Bates, Matlock — CBS

— CBS Owen Cooper, Adolescence — Netflix

— Netflix Stephen Graham, Adolescence — Netflix

— Netflix Britt Lower, Severance — Apple TV+

— Apple TV+ Diego Luna, Andor — Disney+

Adam Scott, Severance — Apple TV+

— Apple TV+ Tramell Tillman, Severance — Apple TV+

— Apple TV+ Noah Wyle, The Pitt — HBO Max

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear — FX

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks — HBO Max

— HBO Max Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere — HBO

— HBO Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal — HBO

— HBO Harrison Ford, Shrinking — Apple TV+

— Apple TV+ Janelle James, Abbott Elementary — ABC

Seth Rogen, The Studio — Apple TV+

— Apple TV+ Jean Smart, Hacks — HBO Max (2021 & 2024 Winner)

— HBO Max (2021 & 2024 Winner) Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex — FX

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

60 Minutes — CBS (2012 Winner)

— CBS (2012 Winner) The Americas — NBC

— NBC Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — Netflix

— Netflix Frontline — PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

— PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category) Leonardo da Vinci — PBS

— PBS PBS NewsHour — PBS

— PBS Pee-wee as Himself — HBO

— HBO We Will Dance Again — Paramount+

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show — Comedy Central

— Comedy Central Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — Netflix

— Netflix Hot Ones — YouTube

— YouTube Jimmy Kimmel Live! — ABC

Late Night with Seth Meyers — NBC

— NBC The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — CBS

— CBS Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — HBO (2018, 2019, & 2021 Winner)

— HBO (2018, 2019, & 2021 Winner) Saturday Night Live — NBC

— NBC SNL50: The Anniversary Special — NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Amazing Race — CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner)

— CBS (2011 & 2022 Winner) The Boyfriend — Netflix

— Netflix Conan O'Brien Must Go — HBO Max

— HBO Max Couples Therapy — Showtime (2021 Winner)

— Showtime (2021 Winner) Culinary Class Wars — Netflix

— Netflix RuPaul’s Drag Race — MTV (2014 Winner)

— MTV (2014 Winner) Survivor — CBS

— CBS Top Chef — Bravo

— Bravo The Traitors — Peacock (2024 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming

Bluey Minisodes — Disney+

Carl the Collector — PBS

— PBS Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood — PBS (2016 Winner in Youth Category)

— PBS (2016 Winner in Youth Category) Donkey Hodie — PBS

— PBS Odd Squad — PBS

— PBS Sesame Street — HBO (2001, 2011, & 2018 Winner in Youth Category)

— HBO (2001, 2011, & 2018 Winner in Youth Category) Win or Lose — Disney+

Wonder Pets in the City — Apple TV+

Past TCA Award winners are listed on the organization’s official website, tvcritics.org/tca-awards.