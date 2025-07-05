Kiff's Gets to Revisit Her Favorite Childhood Character Before a Meltdown Caused by the New Game Taking Over Table Town School

Once again, Kiff reminds us to never meet our heroes before we play the latest children’s game that is sweeping the Table Town school, and causes a bit of a meltdown in our favorite squirrel.

Kristophe’s Big Day Out

Barry and Kiff are babysitting(?) his younger brother, Kristophe. Are they babysitting? Maybe just watching TV with him. Either way, they are introducing the youngest Buns sibling to their childhood favorite - Lil’ Ouchie Boo Boo - an anthropomorphic bandage that has his own series of shorts and adventures. He also apparently has quite the lucrative bandage marketing tie-in.

Kristophe however, wants nothing to do with it and would rather stay on his digital tablet, watching his own brand of entertainment on a kids streaming service. However, Kiff and Barry are convinced that Kristophe needs to give Lil’ Ouchie a chance as it was so formative for them.

When a targeted ad appears on Kristophe’s tablet showing that Lil’ Ouchie will be at the aquarium, it’s time to head out the door and go see him. After all, it was meeting Lil’ Ouchie that started Kiff’s love for the character. When she met him, he gave him a one-of-a-kind and wholly unique sticker (that she apparently still sports on her forehead today) thus birthing her childhood obsession with the character.

Remember, as we learned last season, it was only Chubbles Wubbington that got her to branch out into something new.

That said, the group gets to the aquarium and are in line for the meet and greet - before they realize that they are in the line for the “Meet the Reef" experience at the aquarium. Worse, now the meet and greet has closed because Lil’ Ouchie needs to go get ready for a show in the aquarium’s amphitheater - which is also sold out.

Now, the only way to get in is to get an Aquarium Souvenir Passport - and collect all the stamps to earn their seat in the theater. After they complete the tasks, and a montage of which we see the trio doing so, they get a spot in the theater and it's obvious that they’re not doing this for Kristophe. Kiff just wants to meet Lil’ Ouchie again.

They get pulled on stage, and Kiff takes Kristophe’s spot helping Lil’ Ouchie and tells him that she has always been a fan ever since she got that unique sticker. Lil’ Ouchie, distracted, only heard something about a sticker, and opens up a duffle bag full of sticker rolls, plucks another off, and hands it to Kiff before unleashes a pod of dolphins to show off his new waterproof adhesive bandage, splashing the kids.

After they leave, again - never meet your heroes, they are walking home when Kiff gladly removes the sticker after all these years and says maybe their fandom is based purely on nostalgia for their younger years. I hear that.

Once at home, they start making videos with Kristophe of the stuff he likes - in this case, a bowl of goo with beads in it just being squished, as Kristophe takes the sticker and applies it to the back of his tablet case.

Annoying, Freaky, Cool

Kiff and Barry are on the playground trying to partake in some palm reading - it doesn’t work. So instead, they try to find some more people to play their game, “Down in the Bramble Bushes." They find Trevor, Renee, and Candle under the slide playing a new game - “Annoying, Freaky, Cool" - in which they find three other people and categorize them as such. This game might sound a bit familiar to adults watching the show, but with drastically different categorizations.

Kiff and Barry want to play until Candle points out that this round they are picking some of the teachers and faculty, namely Mr. Ripeppa, Secretary Prince, and Miss Deer Teacher. When Kiff sees how unintentionally mean this is - having to pick someone who’s annoying - she doesn’t want to. Candle explains that that’s the game, you have to pick somebody, and she even offers up an example that serves as the catalyst of this whole episode - when they were playing with Billiam earlier, he put Kiff into the annoying category.

This causes a downward spiral that sees Kiff seeing her entire future being branded as annoying. In typical Kiff fashion, she keeps dwelling on this and Barry tries to console her saying that she was chosen from limited options and that she should just let it go— but instead asks the other kids who Billiam had to choose from. The other two options, Mystery Lad and Glarbin. One of which (Mystery Lad) is a jerk pigeon who is on a reality tv show locked away for being annoying, and Billiam chose Kiff. This demands answers, and Billiam said it’s not all the time, just some of the time, and he cites examples thanks to a series of clips. One of which even includes this very moment. Each clip had its own title card using terms to define Kiff - Goody Goody, Chatty, Chipper. So, Kiff takes this as a defining moment that to be less annoying is to eliminate all parts of her personality that fall into these descriptors. As she refuses to speak in a coffee shop in the fear of being too chatty, it might seem that this is making her more annoying.

As Kiff realizes that everyone has a different perception of what “annoying" is, she realizes she can’t win. As she is walking home, she sees ads in the local TV store that the pigeons are looking for a sixth member to join their annoying cast - so Kiff calls Roy on a number she is never supposed to call - deeming her annoying once again, and deeming her perfect for the job. She’s hired.

As she’s taking the tramway to the mansion, she’s in a car with Billiam who thinks her running away bindle is pretty cool. As she looks at the window, she points out the Forever Angees and apologizes for being a know-it-all, one of the things that deemed her annoying. Billiam points out that he thinks the Forever Angees are freaky, and that he thinks Kiff can be freaky too. So which one is it?! Billiam has referred to her in all three ways, and he even owns up that he changes his mind constantly, which people think is annoying too.

As the skyway approaches the transfer for the mansion, Kiff decides not to leave, and realizes that everyone can be cool and freaky and annoying all at once.

As Kiff returns with Barry to Trevor, Renee, and Candle under the slide for another round of the game, Candle says that Kiff’s meltdown made them think how mean the game is so they don’t play it anymore. But, let’s be real. It was because someone called Candle annoying.

Everything is back to normal, and now they can all play Barry’s clapping game - Down by the Bramble Bushes - which is a fun rhyming game that really seems to playfully pick on Trevor at times.

From there, we see the faculty in the lounge watching the kids in the window playing their own round of Annoying, Freaky, Cool. Who was who? Watch the episode.

This Episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. It will debut with other season two episodes of the series on Disney+ on July 23rd.