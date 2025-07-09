Movie Review: "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" Brings Fresh Blood to the Franchise

The Disney Channel franchise blends old and new in a summer camp adventure with fresh fangs and familiar faces.

When ZOMBIES 3 debuted on Disney+ in 2022, it felt like a potential finale - a graduation not just for its characters, but for the franchise itself. But in ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Disney Channel finds a way to keep the monster musical universe alive, reframing the franchise for a new generation while giving longtime fans one more ride with original stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

Set during summer break after their first year of college (which is conveniently glossed over), Zed and Addison, along with franchise regulars Eliza and Willa, head home from school only to find themselves in a whole new monster mashup. A wrong turn lands them across a border into a secret vampire territory, where a long-standing feud between two clans threatens the balance of their world.

The setup mirrors the franchise’s original humans-versus-zombies premise but goes even further. Daywalkers command fire, Vampires control wind, and neither side is eager to coexist, despite their shared love of “blood fruit," a mystical resource now in dangerously short supply. At the heart of the conflict are Victor and Nova, two teens from opposing factions whose forbidden romance brings another Romeo and Juliet twist to the plot. And yes, they’ve been dreaming about each other before they ever met.

It’s a softer take on vampire lore, in keeping with the ZOMBIES tradition. There’s no bloodsucking or gothic horror here, just stylized powers, heightened dance breaks, and a growing theme of harmony. And with the Seabrook quartet stuck in the middle, they end up becoming de facto camp counselors to the next generation of monsters.

That’s where ZOMBIES 4 really shows its hand. This is a passing of the torch entry, easing the franchise toward a future that may no longer center on Zed and Addison. As executive producers, Manheim and Donnelly help guide that transition, offering closure for longtime fans while introducing characters like Victor, Nova, Ray, Vera, and Vargas - played by rising stars Malachi Barton, Freya Skye, Julian Lerner, Sway Bhatia, and Mekonnen Knife.

The music, as always, is a standout. With tracks like “The Place to Be," “Don’t Mess With Us," and a reprise of “Someday," the film hits all the familiar notes while giving new characters a chance to shine. The choreography and production design are polished, maintaining the series' now well-established style, and composer Tom Howe’s score gives the worldbuilding an extra lift.

Still, older fans may find ZOMBIES 4 a bit too familiar. It doesn’t push the franchise forward so much as reset the table, offering a story that echoes the original film almost beat for beat. But that seems to be the point. Just as the Descendants franchise recently tried to reinvent itself with The Rise of Red, ZOMBIES 4 aims for a gentler reboot, one that keeps the spirit of Seabrook alive while planting the seeds for future DCOMs.

With werewolves, aliens, and now vampires in the mix, the franchise has expanded far beyond its undead origins. ZOMBIES might be a misnomer at this point, but Dawn of the Vampires proves there’s still creative blood in this monster-musical series. Whether it’s the end of an era or the start of something new, this fourth installment delivers comfort food with a pop soundtrack and a fang-toothed smile.

I give ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires 3.5 out of 5 blood fruit.

ZOMBIES 4 premieres Thursday, July 10th, at 7/6c on Disney Channel and streams July 11th on Disney+.