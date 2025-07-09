Photos: World Premiere of Disney Channel's "ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires" at the El Capitan Theatre

Tonight, July 8th, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA hosted the premiere of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, and Laughing Place had the chance to attend the fang-filled festivities.

Disney Channel is ready to show you their fangs with just two days until the network premiere of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires on July 10th. The upcoming entry sees the return of mainstay stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as Zed and Addison, who return for one last adventure after their first year of college. Eliza and Willa also return for the fourth entry in the ZOMBIES series, which finds the four characters land in secret vampire territory. The quad will have to come together to end a long-standing feud between two clans of the blood-suckers before it destroys the balance of the world. Don’t forget to check out Alex’s review of ZOMBIES 4 here.

As Disney Channel prepares to unleash their new monstrous musical adventure, Disney held a special premiere for the film at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre. Laughing Place had the privilege to attend the fang-tastic premiere, which saw the theater decked out for the special occasion.

The inside of the theater was also monster-fied for the premiere screening, with special lighting splitting the audience into the two clans and a pair of dueling DJs.

During the event, President of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis also made a special appearance.

A special reception was also held after the screening, which invited attendees to enjoy some special themed food and beverage offerings, themed photo ops and decorations, a dance party, costumes, and a look at some of the newest Mattel dolls inspired by ZOMBIES 4.

Thanks again to Disney for having us out to the spooktacular World Premiere of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires! You can catch the film on Disney Channel on July 10th and Disney+ on July 11th.

