"ZOMBIES 4" Cast on Vampires, Torch-Passing, and Their Most Emotional Musical Moments

Stars of the hit Disney Channel franchise reflect on what makes Dawn of the Vampires a fresh start, a heartfelt sendoff, and a dance-fueled spectacle.

In ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the fourth installment of Disney Channel’s monster mash musical franchise, fan-favorite couple Zed and Addison hit the road for a summer adventure only to find themselves caught between warring vampire clans. Premiering July 10th on Disney Channel and streaming July 11th on Disney+, the new movie brings back franchise veterans Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly while introducing a new generation of supernatural teens and rising stars. I spoke with the cast ahead of the release, and they shared what makes this chapter a turning point for the series - from emotional torch-passing moments to sky-high choreography and surprising new powers.

After uniting humans, zombies, werewolves, and aliens in Seabrook, Zed and Addison now serve as camp counselors for a new monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. But for Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly, Dawn of the Vampires is more than just the next sequel - it’s a spiritual reset.

“This one’s just a really fun one," Manheim said. “If you're a huge ZOMBIES fan already, you're going to love how much new stuff we bring in this chapter. And if you are new to the franchise, this is a great place to start. This feels like more of a beginning than an end."

Donnelly agreed, adding that the film deliberately echoes the emotional beats of the first movie. “There are so many similarities between Victor and Nova and Zed and Addison. We're definitely passing the torch, but before we do that, we have to give you all the nostalgia. Zed and Addison in this movie are very solid. It's just like prime time Zed and Addison."

“And they’re just vibing out," Manheim added with a smile. “Relationship is solid. They're teaching a new gen how to do business."

That next generation is led by Malachi Barton and Freya Skye as Victor and Nova, two vampires caught between a centuries-old feud and the possibility of something more. “It was awesome," Barton said about being cast. “I've always thought the idea of a vampire is so cool - the fangs, the dark outfits, all the cool stuff."

Skye called joining the franchise “surreal," especially with Manheim and Donnelly guiding them on and off screen. “Stepping into a franchise that’s already so loved by the public and has such an incredible fan base was the most exciting and comforting thing ever."

The duo’s chemistry drives the story, and both actors said their connection came easily. “From the second we met, we just got along so well," said Skye. “By the time we got to New Zealand, it felt like we'd already been friends for years."

Barton credited their “Dream Come True" duet as a key emotional turning point. “It’s when they learn they can be themselves around each other. Maybe they’re not supposed to hate each other as much. Maybe they kind of like each other a little bit."

Joining the vampire and daywalker ranks are Julian Lerner as Ray, Sway Bhatia as Vera, and Mekonnen Knife as Vargas. Each brings a unique flavor to their supernatural roles. “Ray is a proud Daywalker," said Lerner. “He's a comedian, a flatterer, and he wants to be the leader." Bhatia described Vera as “a sassy, fun vampire" who’s a bit of a rule-follower and secretly hungry for leadership herself. And Knife said his character Vargas is “Victor’s best friend… a guy that you root for. He’s cheeky. He loves giving everyone good company."

The trio praised the choreography as next-level, even for a franchise known for its musical numbers. “If you thought the dancing was insane in the past three, it’s even more insane in the fourth one," Bhatia said. “Every single dancer that was part of this project put their heart and soul into this."

Music has always been the heart of the ZOMBIES franchise, and Dawn of the Vampires ups the ante with nine new songs. Each cast member had a favorite, but Milo Manheim couldn’t pick just one. “‘Don’t Mess With Us’ gets me hyped. ‘Possible’ makes me emo," he said. “But my favorite is the ‘Ain’t No Doubt About It’ duet we share at the end. That was one of my favorite days of shooting ever."

Freya Skye agreed. “That was a huge moment, getting to sing with Meg and Milo. It was surreal to have them singing in our faces."

Of course, being a vampire or a daywalker in ZOMBIES means mastering some cool supernatural powers. “We control wind," Knife explained. “And we can fly and have fangs." For the cast, pretending to conjure powers with no VFX during filming required imagination and trust. “We really had to envision it," said Bhatia. “But Paul [Hoen, director] and the OGs helped guide us through that process."

Costume design also stood out. “It took maybe like ten rounds to get the costume the way they wanted," Bhatia revealed. “Some of our fabrics were even imported from Europe."

“There’s even a custom language on some of our costumes," she added. “That’s something fans might pick up on."

Filming in New Zealand wasn’t just picturesque, it was inspiring. “That first shot in the trailer? That’s all real," said Knife. “Not green screen."

“The crew and the people there were just phenomenal," said Lerner. “They welcomed us with such open arms."

With Dawn of the Vampires, the ZOMBIES saga celebrates how far it’s come and how bright its future is. For the veterans, passing the baton was both literal and symbolic. “Watching Malachi and Freya was like watching ourselves," said Donnelly. And for the newcomers, joining the franchise felt like something out of a dream. “Just to think someone’s making a doll of my costume," said Knife, “It’s surreal."

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering the franchise for the first time, ZOMBIES 4 promises new monsters, new music, and a whole lot of heart. Go further behind the scenes in our video interview with the cast!

Don’t miss the premiere of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires next Thursday, July 10th, on Disney Channel, and streaming Friday, July 11th, on Disney+.