Unleash Your Inner Monster: “ZOMBIES 4” Dance Party Comes to Disney Springs

Celebrate the release of the latest ZOMBIES movie with a rolling dance party at Disney Springs.

Visitors to Disney Springs can “own the night" with a special traveling dance party themed to ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

Disney Springs is celebrating as the fourth installment in the ZOMBIES franchise gets ready to make its debut on Disney Channel this Friday, July 11th. Similar to previous promotional experiences, this ZOMBIES Dance Party features a DJ on a moving platform, dressed as a cheerleader and making jokes while traveling through Disney Springs.

The moving platform advertises ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, which makes its Disney Channel premiere on Friday, and will be streaming on Disney+ the next day.

Zombies 4 pep rally has taken to the streets of Disney Springs. #Zombies pic.twitter.com/8GMiTL6hnL — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 7, 2025

A ZOMBIES 4 photo-op is also available in this area, just outside Earl of Sandwich, and the area is also decorated with some banners.

You can catch this fun experience for yourself daily through August 2nd, every hour on the half-hour from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

More on ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires

The movie introduces two new groups of monsters: Daywalker Vampires and Nightwalker Vampires

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly will reprise their roles as Zed and Addison, who step into the role of camp counselors, tasked with mediating the conflict between the two warring supernatural factions.

With the help of Eliza and Willa, they must convince the bitter rivals, Nova and Victor, to put aside their animosities and collaborate in order to unite their fractured worlds before an impending threat endangers them all.

Paul Hoen, who directed the previous ZOMBIES films, returns to direct this fourth installment.

Our own Alex Reif had the chance to talk with the cast of ZOMBIES 4, as they reflect on what makes Dawn of the Vampires a fresh start, a heartfelt sendoff, and a dance-fueled spectacle.

More Walt Disney World News:

