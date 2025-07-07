Photos / Video: Stitch Takes Over as the Walt Disney World Railroad Begins Operating in Shuttle Mode

As work begins on the major expansion to the west side of the Magic Kingdom, the WDW Railroad is now operating only from Main Street, U.S.A. to Fantasyland and back.

Alongside the closure of the Rivers of America and its attractions, the Walt Disney World Railroad has begun to operate in shuttle mode from Main Street, U.S.A. to Fantasyland and back at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney World Railroad has begun operating in shuttle mode at the Magic Kingdom, traveling from Main Street, U.S.A. to Fantasyland and back, with the Frontierland Station being completely closed.

With the Railroad having been closed for 4 years from 2018-2022, it seems as if Disney wants to avoid another lengthy closure for the attraction.

Guests can board for a one-way trip in either direction, although when we visited today, cast members were not enforcing the one-way nature of the trip. This will likely change depending on the length of the line at each station.

The narration for the Fantasyland to Main Street route remains mostly the same as before, with the conductor just noting the change in route.

However, the backwards journey from Main Street to Fantasyland is where the narration gets changed up, as the conductor is joined by Stitch, who helps him point out all the sights in Tomorrowland and Storybook Circus. Of course, the mischievous Stitch is more interested in wanting to blow the train’s whistle.

Check out the new narration and journey for yourself in the video below.

To accommodate guests who don’t like the sensation of moving backward, some of the benches will be turned around so that there are both forward and backwards seats no matter which way the train is moving.

This change in operation is expected to last for multiple years, while the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island the new Cars attractions

More Walt Disney World News: