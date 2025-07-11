TV Recap: Episode 2 of "Electric Bloom" Showcases How Our Differences Make Us Stronger

Before they were international superstars, the girls of Electric Bloom almost split up over mismatched hobbies, messy rehearsals, and one haunted doll museum.

Disney Channel’s new comedy series Electric Bloom kicked off with a double-episode premiere. The show follows a hit girl group as they look back on their road to stardom. In the present, their backstage at a concert talking to fans on a live stream for an Ask Us Anything. In the second episode, we learn about their rough days following the Battle of the Bands event that brought them together (for the full scoop, read our recap of Episode 1).

Episode 2: “How It Almost Ended" - Written by Alex Fox, Eric Friedman, & Rachel Lewis

Having just performed their hit song “No Limits," Electric Bloom hops back online and receives another fan question, asking if they had any drama in the early days of the group. It just so happens that following the Battle of the Bands, they almost didn’t continue!

Back in Freshman Year, Posey (Lumi Pollack), Jade (Carmen Sanchez), and Tulip (Ruby Marino) seemed to want to perform together again, but they soon discovered they had nothing in common. Their first lunch together was beyond awkward. But when Posey saw the Shellys (J’Adore Elizabeth and Trisha Macaden) walk by singing, she felt more determined to make things work. They agreed to hang out after school.

“After school" isn’t normal for overachiever Posey, who is the Freshman class president and also a member of the chess club, student council, cooking club, speech and debate club, and drama club. Jade and Tulip shadow her to all of these extracurricular activities, and are both worn out by it. Jade tells them she needs to relax, offering to show them her “lair." It turns out she took over a storage room in the school, which has remained undisturbed since she put up a “High Voltage" sign. But the space is pure Jade, an eclectic place for her to gain artistic inspiration. It’s not a good hangout spot for Posey or Tulip. But trying to make things work, Tulip offers to show them her “Happy Place."

It’s a vintage doll museum. Tulip is delighted by the Victorian-era dolls, some of which are definitely haunted, but Posey and Jade are creeped out and uninterested in volunteering to help repair the broken dolls.

The next day at school, it’s clear the girls don’t see how they can be friends. Posey talks to Lucas (Nathaniel "Nate" Buescher), Jade talks to Mr. B (Clayton Thomas), and Tulip seeks the wisdom of administrator Barbera (Ellen Ratner). It’s “Babs" who offers sound advice for the trio to do something together that they all enjoy. She rushes to find the other girls, announcing that she booked them a gig at an “underground" venue. For the first time since Battle of the Bands, they all seem excited to be together again. They agree to meet at Jade’s house after school.

The rehearsal doesn’t go well. Posey texted the group to meet at 5:00, but Posey showed up at 5:30, having gotten artistic inspiration when she spilled nail polish on her shoes. When Posey passed out agendas, Jade says she doesn’t like schedules, which is counter to who Posey is. And as they start to toss around song ideas, Posey and Jade can’t agree on anything. They begin to argue, saying they’ll never make friendship work. Tulip gets so upset that she leaves without them noticing. They soon realize that she must’ve gone to her happy place.

Jade and Posey find Tulip alone at the doll museum, accidentally closing the door behind them and locking them all inside after hours! Tulip values her friendship with each of them, and thinks it’s a good thing that they’re each so different from the other. Jade and Posey realize she’s right, that their differences are a strength, and renew their vow to remain friends. And now, Posey’s artistry skills pay off when she’s able to craft a “Help" sign made of spare doll parts, which they hold in the window until the “night nurse" is able to let them out.

Later, with a new song written and rehearsed, the girls begin to head to their gig. It’s then that they realize that if they’re going to be a band, they should have a name. It’s almost written in the stars, the way they realize all of their names are flowers. As if by magic, “Electric Bloom" is officially born.

Tulip’s “underground" venue is literally underground, a New Jersey subway station. Lucas went ahead to get things set up for them, and their audience includes their first groupies, Mr. B. and Barbara. They begin to play their new song, “No Limits," earning tips from passersby in their open guitar case. Their minimalistic subway performance is juxtaposed by their splashy live performance in the UK, with an entrance to London’s famous Underground seen behind their sold-out crowd of fans.

Next Episodes: Airing Friday, July 18th at 8/7c

Episode 3 - “How We Rocked Homecoming Posey worries Shelly Sharp is mad at her after Electric Bloom wins the homecoming performance slot. In the end, Posey learns that not everyone is going to like her, and that’s okay.

Episode 4: “How We Got Crushed" The girls’ crushes on Lucas Jasper come to a head at the school musical, wreaking havoc on opening night. In the end, they make a pact to never let a boy come between them again.



Electric Bloom will stream on Disney+ beginning September 17th.