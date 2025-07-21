Disneyland Shares First Look at The Fantastic Four and H.E.R.B.I.E. in Tomorrowland

If you thought you'd be able to meet them all together, think again...

With the highly anticipated The Fantastic Four: First Steps hitting theaters later this week, Disneyland has shared a first look at the characters as they’ll appear in Tomorrowland.

What’s Happening:

Starting on the film’s release date, Friday, July 25th, visitors to Disneyland will be able to encounter the Fantastic Four as they make select appearances in Tomorrowland.

Interestingly, it sounds as if the Fantastic Four won't be appearing together

Speaking of H.E.R.B.I.E., you might run into that lovable robot assistant, who is always up to the task of finding new faces to assist.

Each member of the Fantastic Four will meet outside the Tomorrowland Theater, near the entrance to Space Mountain

H.E.R.B.I.E. will appear in a dedicated space adjacent to The Fantastic Four’s location outside Tomorrowland Theater for a limited time.

Starting July 25th through September 21st, the iconic façade of Space Mountain will light up with special projection effects throughout the evening in a celebration of the Fantastic Four.

Visitors to Hong Kong Disneyland will be able to meet half of the Fantastic Four, as the Invisible Woman and The Thing will be appearing for heroic encounters on the Tomorrowland Stage, starting Wednesday, July 23rd.

Select food and beverage items and novelties will be available at Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set in a lively, retro-futuristic universe inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family to the MCU.

They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.

