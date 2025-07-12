Will the Baby be Born with Superpowers? Marvel Teases Fans with New "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Clip

The premiere MCU entry for Marvel's First Family hits theaters on July 25th.

A new clip of The Fantastic Four: First Steps gives fans a first look at Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman’s baby.

With just weeks away from the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel

Throughout the 30 seconds clip, we are taken on a quick journey with Reed Richards and Sue Storm as the world begs the question: “will the baby be born with superpowers?"

The first MCU entry for the Fantastic Four will see Mister Increible, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing in an alternate 1960s retro-futurism inspired universe. Marvel’s First Family will meet their greatest match yet when Galactus, a planet-devouring space god, threatens the existence of their world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25th.

Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quin, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner hit their most recent stop promoting The Fantastic Four: First Steps in London.

in London. In addition to the special blue carpet festivities, composer Michael Giacchino was in attendance to introduce a special musical suite from the film performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

