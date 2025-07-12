Will the Baby be Born with Superpowers? Marvel Teases Fans with New "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Clip

The premiere MCU entry for Marvel's First Family hits theaters on July 25th.

A new clip of The Fantastic Four: First Steps gives fans a first look at Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman’s baby.

What’s Happening:

  • With just weeks away from the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios has shared a new clip showcasing one of the film’s most adorable characters.
  • Posted on YouTube earlier today, the clip, titled “Super Powers," gives fans a first look at Franklin Richards.
  • Throughout the 30 seconds clip, we are taken on a quick journey with Reed Richards and Sue Storm as the world begs the question: “will the baby be born with superpowers?"

  • The first MCU entry for the Fantastic Four will see Mister Increible, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing in an alternate 1960s retro-futurism inspired universe. Marvel’s First Family will meet their greatest match yet when Galactus, a planet-devouring space god, threatens the existence of their world.
  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25th.

Fantastic Press Tour:

  • Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quin, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner hit their most recent stop promoting The Fantastic Four: First Steps in London.
  • In addition to the special blue carpet festivities, composer Michael Giacchino was in attendance to introduce a special musical suite from the film performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
