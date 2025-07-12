Will the Baby be Born with Superpowers? Marvel Teases Fans with New "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Clip
The premiere MCU entry for Marvel's First Family hits theaters on July 25th.
A new clip of The Fantastic Four: First Steps gives fans a first look at Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman’s baby.
What’s Happening:
- With just weeks away from the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios has shared a new clip showcasing one of the film’s most adorable characters.
- Posted on YouTube earlier today, the clip, titled “Super Powers," gives fans a first look at Franklin Richards.
- Throughout the 30 seconds clip, we are taken on a quick journey with Reed Richards and Sue Storm as the world begs the question: “will the baby be born with superpowers?"
- The first MCU entry for the Fantastic Four will see Mister Increible, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing in an alternate 1960s retro-futurism inspired universe. Marvel’s First Family will meet their greatest match yet when Galactus, a planet-devouring space god, threatens the existence of their world.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit theaters on July 25th.
Fantastic Press Tour:
- Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quin, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner hit their most recent stop promoting The Fantastic Four: First Steps in London.
- In addition to the special blue carpet festivities, composer Michael Giacchino was in attendance to introduce a special musical suite from the film performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
- You can read more here.
Read More The Fantastic Four: First Steps:
- Marvel Studios Releases 1960s-Style Magazine Ads Featuring the Stars of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club Announces Free Advance Screenings of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"
- Marvel Unlimited Offers Fantastic Four-Themed Deal: Four Months of Comic Book Access for $4 Per Month