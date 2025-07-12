Marvel Studios Releases 1960s-Style Magazine Ads Featuring the Stars of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"

As a big fan of both Marvel’s superhero team the Fantastic Four and AMC’s prestige advertising-industry drama Mad Men, I got a big kick out of the four new faux-1960s ads released by Marvel Studios today in promotion of its highly anticipated new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Today on the official Marvel Studios social media feeds The Fantastic Four: First Steps .

The ads are created as an homage to the iconic 1960s era of real-world advertising that was also depicted in the prestige AMC drama series Mad Men from 2007 through 2015.

In the two ads above, you can see Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic, played by actor Pedro Pascal) in an ad for Yancy St. Clothiers, referencing a fictional New York City location– not to mention Ben Grimm's old stomping grounds– from Marvel Comics, while Susan Richards (The Invisible Woman / Vanessa Kirby) sports Mirage Gloves in her advertisement.

The two additional ads feature Johnny Storm (The Human Torch / Joseph Quinn) promoting Höt Aftershave, while Ben Grimm (The Thing / Ebon Moss-Bachrach) endorses Formula Soft extra-dry skin formula lotion.

While none of these products actually exist in our world, the style of the ads will ring very true to anyone who has seen the type of magazine pages they are referencing… or anyone who has watched Mad Men, for that matter.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released into theaters everywhere on Friday, July 25th.

