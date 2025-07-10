Marvel Unlimited Offers Fantastic Four-Themed Deal: Four Months of Comic Book Access for $4 Per Month
Take your "First Steps" into the Marvel Comics universe with this discount.
With Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps heading into theaters at the end of this month, the digital comics service Marvel Unlimited is offering a Thing-sized deal with lots of 4s involved.
What’s happening:
- Marvel Comics’ digital subscription service Marvel Unlimited (which first launched back in 2007 as Marvel Digital Comics Unlimited) is offering a deal tied into the release of the new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- New subscribers to the service can get four months of digital comics for $4 per month, with the offering being valid from now through Monday, August 25th. Interested readers can sign up using this deal at Marvel Unlimited’s official website by using the code 4FOUR at checkout.
- The Fantastic Four #1 was released in November of 1961, and is available to read on Marvel Unlimited. Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on Friday, July 25th.
What they’re saying:
- Marvel Unlimited: “New Comics Weekly - Get instant access to over 30,000 digital comics. Classic and newer issues added as soon as 3 months after they hit the shelves!"
- “READ ANYTIME, ANYWHERE - Explore your favorite characters and comics anywhere on your iPhone, iPad, Android devices and web."
More Fantastic News:
- New York City has named a street after iconic Marvel Comics artist, Disney Legend, and The Fantastic Four co-creator Jack Kirby.
- The promotional world tour for The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived in Berlin yesterday.
- The Fantastic Four have joined the popular mobile game Monopoly Go!
- You can tour the team’s famous headquarters the Baxter Building virtually via Zillow.
- The Fantastic Four’s famous “4" logo was spotted in the skies over Chicago as a marketing stunt for the new film.