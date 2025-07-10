Marvel Unlimited Offers Fantastic Four-Themed Deal: Four Months of Comic Book Access for $4 Per Month

Take your "First Steps" into the Marvel Comics universe with this discount.

With Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps heading into theaters at the end of this month, the digital comics service Marvel Unlimited is offering a Thing-sized deal with lots of 4s involved.

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics’ digital subscription service Marvel Unlimited (which first launched back in 2007 as Marvel Digital Comics Unlimited) is offering a deal tied into the release of the new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps .

. New subscribers to the service can get four months of digital comics for $4 per month, with the offering being valid from now through Monday, August 25th. Interested readers can sign up using this deal at Marvel Unlimited’s official website

The Fantastic Four #1 was released in November of 1961, and is available to read on Marvel Unlimited. Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on Friday, July 25th.

What they’re saying:

Marvel Unlimited: “New Comics Weekly - Get instant access to over 30,000 digital comics. Classic and newer issues added as soon as 3 months after they hit the shelves!"

