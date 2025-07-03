Flame On! The Fantastic Four's "4" Logo Appears In the Sky Over Chicago In Promotion of Marvel Studios' "First Steps"

Johnny Storm (AKA the Human Torch) famously creates this image in the sky to bring together his teammates.

Residents of Chicago, Illinois were surprised and excited to see the famous Fantastic Four “4" logo in the sky above their city this morning, presumably in promotion of Marvel Studios’ new movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

What's happening:

X user Michael Piff

We haven’t heard official word from Marvel Studios, but I’d say it’s safe to assume that this marketing stunt is in promotion of its upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps , due to hit theaters at the end of July.

, due to hit theaters at the end of July. In the Fantastic Four comics and movies, the character of Johnny Storm (AKA the Human Torch) uses his flame powers to create the “4" in smoke and/or fire (see the image at the bottom of this post) to summon the rest of the team whenever there’s danger or trouble. Now I’d like to see the nighttime version happen in real life!

Sky art of the @fantasticfour logo above the city of Chicago! Good promoting, @marvelstudios 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jFrtvr1GBi — Michael Piff (@Mike_PiFF03) July 3, 2025

Notably, back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was teased with a similar effect at the end of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine drone show in the skies above Petco Park.

What they're saying:

