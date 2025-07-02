TruMoo Reveals Limited-Edition Color-Changing "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Glasses Coming This Summer

Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Thing, and the Human Torch are all represented.

It’s time to clobber your balanced breakfast! The milk brand TruMoo has revealed its upcoming collection of four limited-edition glasses tied into Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which arrives in theaters later this month.

What’s happening:

Four new limited-edition color-changing glasses are being released by TruMoo in promotion of Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps . Characters represented include the four famous superhero members of the titular Fantastic Four: the Human Torch, Invisible Woman, the Thing, and Mr. Fantastic. The characters will “appear from thin air" as cold milk is poured into the glasses.

In order to grab your own glasses, you must purchase TruMoo Fantastic Berry Lowfat Milk (or a participating regional brand) and upload your receipt at the MarvelMilk.com

What they’re saying:

TruMoo: “Power Up Your Pour! To celebrate the theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, in theaters July 25, Dairy Farmers of America is releasing exclusive ‘Power Up Your Pour’ collectible glasses that harness fantastic color-changing technology to make characters appear every time a cold glass of milk is poured. Each glass features a different hero from the Fantastic Four."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released into theaters nationwide on Friday, July 25th.

