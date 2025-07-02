"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Gets a "Fantastic First Look" Video Starring Kevin Feige and Director Matt Shakman

Learn more about the practical sets and costumes used in the highly anticipated film.

This morning a new featurette was released to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, giving fans a “Fantastic First Look" at Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, coming to theaters later this month.

- “Fantastic First Look." The video features interviews with The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman ( WandaVision ) and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, focusing on the practical sets built for the film and the fact that this is the first time Marvel Studios has been able to utilize the Fantastic Four (since Disney’s recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which held the movie rights to the superhero team).

Watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Fantastic First Look:

Director Matt Shakman: “I’ve been a huge fan of the Fantastic Four since the beginning. I was a kid reading these comics, so the chance to help bring them to life was too hard to pass up. We’re gonna build this retro-future world– build real sets, real locations: Reed’s lab in the Baxter Building, this incredible Times Square backlot set. We built practical suits.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released into theaters nationwide on Friday, July 25th.

