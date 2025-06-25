Final “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” Trailer Goes Big on Galactus and Clobberin'
Herald the FF’s return to the big screen.
It’s very nearly clobberin’ time, as the final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived.
What’s Happening:
- The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is here, offering a much more direct look at the film’s central conflict - the battle to save Earth from the cosmic power of the world devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson).
- In the trailer, we hear the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) intone “I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald… Galactus."
- Interestingly, we still don’t get a full look at Galactus, but there are plenty of shots of his gigantic form towering above New York.
- In addition, a new poster for the film has also been released.
Clobberin’ Fun:
- The trailer lets us know that a running gag in First Steps is that The Thing’s famous catchphrase – “It’s clobberin’ time!" – is not something this Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) actually says in his real life, but rather a line from a Fantastic Four cartoon that’s part of the overall adoration the FF receive in this film… no doubt setting up the crowd pleasing moment where he finally does yell it in the final battle.
- Pro wrestler CM Punk is a big comic book fan, and for many years has yelled “It’s clobberin’ time!" as part of his entrance, in an homage to The Thing. At this point, there has to be a ton of wrestling fans who think of CM Punk first when they hear that catchphrase and some who may not know the line’s comic book roots at all. But hopefully First Steps can teach them some important clobberin' history!
- Okay, so Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) teases Ben about the “clobberin’" line, but Johnny is the other FF member with a famous catchphrase, in the form of “Flame on!" Will we be hearing that said in this film as well? They’ve gotta include it, right? Johnny would understand the appeal of having a marketable line like that… .
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens July 25.
More First Steps:
