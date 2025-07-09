NYC Unveils a Unique Tribute in Honor of Disney Legend Jack Kirby
A historic day for the king of comics as NYC reveals a renamed street corner.
This morning, the Lower East Side of Manhattan made way for the King! In a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Jack Kirby, the co-creator of the Fantastic Four and countless other Marvel icons, the corner of Delancey and Essex Streets was ceremonially renamed Yancy Street/Jack Kirby Way for the day.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel and the City of New York today honored Jack Kirby.
- His childhood experiences in this very neighborhood fueled the inspiration for much of the Marvel Universe.
- The ceremony, held at 9:00 AM on July 9, 2025, saw the unveiling of two commemorative street signs at the corner of Delancey and Essex Street.:
- The two streets are “Jack Kirby Way" and “Yancy Street," a direct nod to the fictional street made famous by The Thing of the Fantastic Four.
- The commemorative sign itself featured the iconic Fantastic Four logo in their signature white and blue colors, emphasizing Kirby’s undeniable connection to Marvel’s First Family.
- This event was a collaboration between Marvel and the City of New York, celebrating Kirby's lasting impact just weeks before the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, 2025.
What They’re Saying:
- Jack Kirby’s granddaughter, Jillian Kirby: “Grandpa Jack saw himself in the Thing, Ben Grimm being named after our great-grandfather… [The Fantastic Four] is so grounded in the Kirby family. Sue Storm [was also] named after our aunt Sue."
- Jack Kirby’s granddaughter, Tracy Kirby: “This would be a great honor for [Jack]… he was a New Yorker to the end."
- Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief, C.B. Cebulski: “Honored to have been a part of this morning's ceremony honoring Jack Kirby by renaming Delancey St… Jack Kirby Way/Yancy St. Thanks to everyone at Marvel who helped make this happen, to the city of New York for working with us on the project, and to the Kirby family who flew in to be a part of this special day."
About Jack Kirby:
- Kirby, often with writer Stan Lee, co-created iconic Marvel characters and teams in the 1960s, including the Fantastic Four, X-Men, Avengers, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America, revolutionizing superhero storytelling with complex characters, cosmic narratives, and dynamic art that laid the foundation for the Marvel Universe.
- Kirby's distinctive art style and character designs have profoundly influenced the visual language of modern popular culture, extending far beyond the comic book pages into film, animation, and graphic design
- In 2017, Jack Kirby was posthumously honored with the prestigious Disney Legends Award at the D23 Expo.
- Before his legendary work in comics, Jack Kirby actually worked in animation. He was employed at Max Fleischer's animation studio in the 1930s, contributing to classic cartoons like Betty Boop and Popeye.
