OH, MEGO-D! Fantastic Four Vintage-Inspired Action Figures Have Landed at Disney Store

MEGO's classic line of collectibles are ready to be discovered by a new generation of of Marvel fans.

Marvel’s First Family, aka The Fantastic Four has been entertaining comic book audiences for decades as they follow the adventures of Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing. With a new Marvel Cinematic Universe film on the horizon, the hype surrounding these characters is growing as are the merchandise releases. MEGO vintage figures of the quartet have arrived at Disney Store and while the creations are decidedly not from the MCU adaptation, we are stoked for their arrival.

Disney Store has long been a shopping haven for fans of the company and its various brands, which includes all things Marvel. Over the years, Disney Store has welcomed limited-time releases from a variety of companies and their latest spotlight is on MEGO and The Fantastic Four.

Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm are better known by the names of their alter egos Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing. Whatever you prefer to call them, they are ready to join your Marvel collection.

With their retro looks, interesting hairstyles, and weirdly vintage outfits, (we say this all with love), our team of super heroes have never looked so…classic. Each figure measures 8" tall and comes in 1970s-inspired packaging that harkens to the original release.

Not everyone will recognize the name MEGO, but we promise you, when it comes to collectibles, they know what they’re doing! Founded in 1954, the company has consistently delivered joy to fans with their unique small toys, before launching their line action figures in 1971.

MEGO figures helped to inspire a whole generation of collectible, posable, toys that could be immensely loved whether on display or freed from their packaging for hours of play.

The Fantastic Four figure set by MEGO is available now at Disney Store

Fantastic Four Mego 8'' Action Figure Replica Set – World's Greatest Super-Heroes – Exclusive

Disney Store Exclusive

Set of four Mego 8'' action figures

Includes Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing action figure replicas

26 points of articulation

Faithful replicas of the vintage Mego figures, costumes, and accessories

Removable silkscreen print stretch cloth costumes

Each figure comes in individual 1976 vintage-style Mego replica window display box

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025 and marks the first time the team is featured in an MCU film. Tickets are on sale now!

arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025 and marks the first time the team is featured in an MCU film. They might not have the same old-school feel of MEGO’s figures, but Hasbro’s Fantastic Four Marvel Legends

The Future Foundation and Marvel Comics teamed up to produce the first-ever authorized retelling of the Fantastic Four’s early adventures The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

