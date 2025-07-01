Dive Into the Spider-Verse With the Miles Morales LEGO Collectible

This product is recommended for those 18 and older.
Spider-Man fans will love this new Miles Morales Mask, now available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrate the legendary character Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse with the collectible LEGO Marvel Miles Morales Mask.
  • This intricately designed model showcases Spider-Man's signature black and red color scheme, standing over 7.5 inches tall and mounted on a robust stand that features a nameplate.
  • Aimed at builders aged 18 and above, this engaging project is enhanced by digital building instructions available through the LEGO Builder app, allowing users to track their progress and view a 3D representation of the model as they construct it.
  • This set, comprising 487 pieces, is part of a collectible series of LEGO Helmet sets, each sold separately.
  • You can purchase this now for $69.99.

LEGO Miles Morales Mask 76329 

More On the Character Miles Morales:

  • Miles shares many of the spider-like abilities of Peter Parker, including enhanced strength, speed, stamina, durability, and reflexes.
  • He is capable of lifting weights up to 10 tons, jumping several stories high, and moving at speeds that far exceed those of an average human.
  • Additionally, he demonstrates a greater resistance to injury and fatigue compared to ordinary individuals.

More On Disney Store:

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
