Dive Into the Spider-Verse With the Miles Morales LEGO Collectible
This product is recommended for those 18 and older.
Spider-Man fans will love this new Miles Morales Mask, now available at Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate the legendary character Miles Morales from the Spider-Verse with the collectible LEGO Marvel Miles Morales Mask.
- This intricately designed model showcases Spider-Man's signature black and red color scheme, standing over 7.5 inches tall and mounted on a robust stand that features a nameplate.
- Aimed at builders aged 18 and above, this engaging project is enhanced by digital building instructions available through the LEGO Builder app, allowing users to track their progress and view a 3D representation of the model as they construct it.
- This set, comprising 487 pieces, is part of a collectible series of LEGO Helmet sets, each sold separately.
- You can purchase this now for $69.99.
More On the Character Miles Morales:
- Miles shares many of the spider-like abilities of Peter Parker, including enhanced strength, speed, stamina, durability, and reflexes.
- He is capable of lifting weights up to 10 tons, jumping several stories high, and moving at speeds that far exceed those of an average human.
- Additionally, he demonstrates a greater resistance to injury and fatigue compared to ordinary individuals.
