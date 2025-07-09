Power Meets Style as “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” Cast Arrive in Berlin
The global press tour for The Fantastic Four: First Steps continued today as the cast made a stop in Berlin, Germany.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s First Family, brought to life anew by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, continued their global promotional tour with a stop in Berlin for a retro-futuristic celebration.
- The cast walked the blue carpet in the shape of a 4 outside The Center at Potsdamer Platz before participating in a Q&A discussion with fans and influencers.
- This follows their first stop on the tour, which took place in Paris, France.
About The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Set in a lively, retro-futuristic universe inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet.
- They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).
- The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.
More Fantastic News:
- Get ready to roll the dice, as the Fantastic Four are hopping through a new dimension and into the world of MONOPOLY GO!
- Residents of Chicago (and a number of other cities across the US) were recently surprised by the Fantastic Four “4" logo in the sky above their city.
- New color-changing The Fantastic Four: First Steps glasses are coming from TruMoo Milk.
- In a “Fantastic First Look" video, Kevin Feige and director Matt Shakman talk about the new movie.
- The most recent trailer for the film features lots of Galactus and “Clobberin’ Time" for the Thing.