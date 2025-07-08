Marvel’s First Family Takes Paris by Storm as “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” Press Tour Kicks Off

The cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" were in Paris on Monday, kicking off the film's press tour.

Yesterday, the global press tour for The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicked off in Paris, where the film’s cast appeared.

in Paris on Monday. After talking about the film with the press, the stars participated in a photo call in the Espace Niemeyer Building, renowned for its futuristic design from Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set in a lively, retro-futuristic universe inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet.

introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet. They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.

