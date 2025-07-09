Roll the Dice as The Fantastic Four Join MONOPOLY GO!

Marvel's First Family is coming to the extremely popular mobile game starting this weekend.

Get ready to roll the dice, as the Fantastic Four are hopping through a new dimension and into the world of MONOPOLY GO!

What’s Happening:

As the Fantastic Four prepare for their grand return to theaters with the imminent release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps , Marvel

, Beginning Sunday, July 13th, you can expect action-packed minigames, exclusive Tokens, and community challenges on this popular game.

Four new Tokens will be introduced, featuring each member of the Fantastic Four – Invisible Woman, The Thing, Human Torch and Mister Fantastic.

The Thing will be available during the Fantastic Partners team event, along with themed emojis and a lootbox.

Join Sofia in a dazzling treasure hunt across the galactic city, where you can dig up legendary items inspired by the Fantastic Four universe — and unlock the exclusive Mister Fantastic Token as your final reward.

Finally, claim victory during the Fantastic Racers event and receive the Human Torch Token, plus a loot box that could score you a Wild Sticker or a Swap Pack.

This collaboration with MONOPOLY GO! follows large-scale Marvel Star Wars crossover events

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Set in a lively, retro-futuristic universe inspired by the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most significant challenge yet.

They must balance their heroic responsibilities with their family bonds while defending Earth against the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th, 2025.

