“Monopoly Go!” to Launch New Marvel Event This Month

The popular mobile game, which launched in April of 2023, has seen players pass “Go” more than 120 billion times.
Marvel Monopoly:
- Variety reports that Monopoly Go! will launch a brand new crossover event with Marvel.
- Introducing characters such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deadpool, and the Avengers, players will get to participate in a series of events and minigames inspired by the superheroes.
- The new event begins on September 26th.
- Dr Lizzie Bell, the lead inventor of Monopoly Go! accidentally opens a portal that invites Marvel mightiest heroes into the game’s world.
- Scopely, developer of the $3 billion grossing game, hasn’t shared many details about what the event will entail, but players can expect more information closer to the release of the event.
- Additionally, Marvel Games’ official X account has shared a teaser clip for the new Marvel event. You can check that out below:
What They’re Saying:
- Eric Wood, Scopely Senior VP of Publishing: “When I first reached out to them, I didn’t know how they would respond, and the reason why is because it’s not an obvious place for Marvel to show up. Traditionally, within the game space, Marvel has historically shown up in games that are more action-based. So think of an action RPG, or just RPG or card battle, or what have you, or open-world battle game. And so when we first started to discuss with them, they were open to it, but they were also curious more so than anything of like, ‘Okay, but why?’ And to their credit, they were very open in thinking through what this could look like. And the more and more that the two teams started to discuss ideas and concepts, I think the more they got excited, because it was very different from what you’ve already seen within the gaming space from the brand and where and when it’s shown up.”
- Massimo Maietti, Monopoly Go! General Manager: “In this case, ‘Monopoly Go!’ has so many minigames and features where we believe we can cover this vast tapestry of the Marvel universe as it encounters the Monopoly universe, as well as go deep on some specific storylines or funny moments or hidden details of a character. We introduce Marvel to our game in a way that all players will be happy to see things they know, as well as for true Marvel fans that might meet Monopoly for the first time.”
